Tesco Diet Cola 6X330ml

- Energy8kJ 2kcal<1%
- Fat<0.50%
- Saturates<0.10%
- Sugars<0.51%
- Salt0.05g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3kJ / <1kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar carbonated cola flavour soft drink with caffeine and sweetener.
- SUGAR FREE Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours
- CLASSICALLY REFRESHING Our drinks experts have been creating colas – and lots of other fizzy drinks – in the UK for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours or colours
- Pack size: 1980ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water, Barley Malt Extract, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus, Molasses], Phosphoric Acid, Flavourings (including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
Recycling info
Can. Metal widely recycled Sleeve. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6 x 330ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One can (330ml)
|Energy
|3kJ / <1kcal
|8kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care..
Information
