Wahaca Warm And Tangy Soft Taco Kit

Wahaca Warm And Tangy Soft Taco Kit
Product Description

  • 8 plain wheat tortilla wraps Spicy salsa made with carrots, honey and habanero chilli Seasoning blend with herb and chilli
  • Tortillas packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • 2 - 3 people
  • Real tacos don't crunch!
  • Just add chicken & a squeeze of lime
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

8 Plain Wheat Tortilla Wraps: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogenate Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Spicy Salsa made with Carrots, Honey and Habanero Chilli: Water, Carrot (23%), Onion, Apple Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Honey (3%), Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Puree, Ginger Puree, Salt, Habanero Chilli Puree (0.3%) (Habanero Chilli, Salt), Coriander Seeds, Cumin Seeds, Dried Oregano, Seasoning Blend with Herb and Chilli: Sea Salt, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Smoked Paprika (9%), Herbs (5%) (Dried Mexican Oregano, Thyme), Black Pepper, Ground Cumin, Ground Coriander, Chipotle Chilli Powder (3%), Ground Fennel, Ancho Chilli Powder, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Makes 8 tacos

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • www.wahaca.co.uk

Net Contents

409g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold Each taco* (approx 51g)%RI**
Energy kJ9224706%
kcal2181116%
Fat 3.41.72%
of which saturates 1.50.84%
Carbohydrate 40.120.48%
of which sugars 5.32.73%
Fibre 3.31.7
Protein 5.93.06%
Salt 2.901.525%
*Approx. 51g (tortilla, salsa & seasoning)---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Makes 8 tacos---

