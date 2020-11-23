We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit

4.2(5)Write a review
Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit
£ 3.70
£3.70/each

Product Description

  • 8 plain wheat tortilla wraps Salsa made with tamarind and chipotle chilli Seasoning blend with ancho chillies and garlic
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Tortillas packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 2 - 3 people
  • Real tacos don't crunch!
  • Just add chicken & a squeeze of lime
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

8 Plain Wheat Tortilla Wraps: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogenate Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Salsa made with Tamarind and Chipotle Chilli: Water, Onion, Tamarind Concentrate (12%), Demerara Sugar, Garlic Puree, Soya Sauce (Water, Salt, Soya Beans, Spirit Vinegar), Ginger Puree, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Chilli Puree (2%) (Chipotle Chilli Pepper (57%), Water, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Onion, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid), Cumin Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Seasoning Blend with Ancho Chillies and Garlic: Salt, Smoked Paprika, Roasted Garlic Granules (14%), Brown Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Onion Granules, Ancho Chilli Flakes (4%), Ground Allspice, Ground Cumin Seed, Dried Oregano, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Clove

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame Seeds For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Makes 8 tacos

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • www.wahaca.co.uk

Net Contents

409g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold Each taco* (approx 51g)%RI**
Energy kJ10125166%
kcal2401226%
Fat 4.02.13%
of which saturates 1.60.84%
Carbohydrate 44.222.59%
of which sugars 9.54.85%
Fibre 3.21.6
Protein 5.83.06%
Salt 1.400.712%
*Approx. 51g (tortilla, salsa & seasoning)---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Makes 8 tacos---

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

This meal kit was delish!! So flavoursome, all the family enjoyed it.

Incredible flavour without the heat

5 stars

I tried this for the first time and it's the best meal kit I've had. There's so much flavour without being too spicey. This is very mild and sweet. It works well with many different toppings, I used sweet peppers and manchego cheese.

Much better than other Mexican kits

5 stars

This has such great, authentic flavours. It is very spicy but we like that!

Delicious!!!!!!!

5 stars

I purchased this meal kit for the first time last night as i wanted a no fuss quick and east tea and i was so impressed. We had this with Tesco' own vegan chicken pieces. You have to be prepared to add in the fresh mint, avocado, sour cream (vegan homemade) and pickled slaw with some crunchy lettuce to enjoy this to its full street food experience. My partner and I thoroughly enjoyed this delicious kit. 100% recommend to everyone. I will be repurchasing this again for sure.

Very spicey!

1 stars

WARNING - not mild! Extremely spicey!

