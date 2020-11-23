Wahaca Sweet And Smoky Soft Taco Kit

Delicious
This meal kit was delish!! So flavoursome, all the family enjoyed it.
Incredible flavour without the heat
I tried this for the first time and it's the best meal kit I've had. There's so much flavour without being too spicey. This is very mild and sweet. It works well with many different toppings, I used sweet peppers and manchego cheese.
Much better than other Mexican kits
This has such great, authentic flavours. It is very spicy but we like that!
Delicious!!!!!!!
I purchased this meal kit for the first time last night as i wanted a no fuss quick and east tea and i was so impressed. We had this with Tesco' own vegan chicken pieces. You have to be prepared to add in the fresh mint, avocado, sour cream (vegan homemade) and pickled slaw with some crunchy lettuce to enjoy this to its full street food experience. My partner and I thoroughly enjoyed this delicious kit. 100% recommend to everyone. I will be repurchasing this again for sure.
Very spicey!
WARNING - not mild! Extremely spicey!