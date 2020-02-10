Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit

Highly recommend the whole Wahaca range
So glad we found this Wahaca range of Taco kits. They are more authentic than other brands and have really unique and tasty flavour combinations. Please keep stocking them, Tesco!
8 Plain Wheat Tortilla Wraps: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogenate Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Sweet & Fruity Salsa made with Pineapple, Guajillo Chilli and Red Peppers: Water, Red Pepper (15%), Pineapple Juice (15%), Garlic Puree, Onion, Concentrated Pineapple Juice (5%), Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Guajillo Chilli Powder (2%), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Seasoning Blend with Smoked Paprika, Tomato Flakes and Chipotle Chilli: Smoked Paprika (29%), Brown Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion Granules, Roasted Garlic Granules (11%), Dried Tomato Flakes (10%), Smoked Salt, Dried Chipotle Chilli Flakes (4%), Dried Mexican Oregano, Ground Cinnamon
Store in a cool dry place, once opened refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.
Packed in the UK
Makes 8 tacos
409g ℮
|Typical Values
|as sold per 100g
|as sold Each taco* (approx 51g)
|%RI**
|Energy kJ
|935
|477
|6%
|kcal
|215
|110
|6%
|Fat
|3.5
|1.8
|3%
|of which saturates
|1.6
|0.8
|4%
|Carbohydrate
|40.9
|20.9
|8%
|of which sugars
|6.3
|3.2
|4%
|Fibre
|3.2
|1.6
|Protein
|5.8
|3.0
|6%
|Salt
|1.96
|1.0
|17%
|*Approx. 51 (tortilla, salsa & seasoning)
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 8 tacos
|-
|-
|-
