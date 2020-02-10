By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit

5(1)Write a review
Wahaca Fruity & Mellow Soft Taco Kit
£ 3.70
£3.70/each

Product Description

  • 8 plain wheat tortilla wraps Sweet & fruity salsa made with pineapple, guajillo chilli and red peppers Seasoning blend with smoked paprika, tomato flakes and chipotle chilli
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Tortillas packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • 2 - 3 people
  • Real tacos don't crunch!
  • Just add chicken & a squeeze of lime
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

8 Plain Wheat Tortilla Wraps: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Hydrogenate Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifier (Mono and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine), Sweet & Fruity Salsa made with Pineapple, Guajillo Chilli and Red Peppers: Water, Red Pepper (15%), Pineapple Juice (15%), Garlic Puree, Onion, Concentrated Pineapple Juice (5%), Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Guajillo Chilli Powder (2%), Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Seasoning Blend with Smoked Paprika, Tomato Flakes and Chipotle Chilli: Smoked Paprika (29%), Brown Sugar, Salt, Dried Onion Granules, Roasted Garlic Granules (11%), Dried Tomato Flakes (10%), Smoked Salt, Dried Chipotle Chilli Flakes (4%), Dried Mexican Oregano, Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Peanuts & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Makes 8 tacos

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food Ltd,
  • Maple Court,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • www.wahaca.co.uk

Net Contents

409g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold Each taco* (approx 51g)%RI**
Energy kJ9354776%
kcal2151106%
Fat 3.51.83%
of which saturates 1.60.84%
Carbohydrate 40.920.98%
of which sugars 6.33.24%
Fibre 3.21.6
Protein 5.83.06%
Salt 1.961.017%
*Approx. 51 (tortilla, salsa & seasoning)---
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Makes 8 tacos---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Highly recommend the whole Wahaca range

5 stars

So glad we found this Wahaca range of Taco kits. They are more authentic than other brands and have really unique and tasty flavour combinations. Please keep stocking them, Tesco!

