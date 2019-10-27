By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 360G

5(1)Write a review
Kellogg's Special K Red Berries Cereal 360G
£ 3.00
£0.83/100g
30g
  • Energy478kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.5g
    0.6%
  • Saturates0.1g
    0.5%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1592kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy rice, wholewheat and barley flakes with freeze dried red fruits.
  • 5p per pack donated to Fareshare Helping to raise up to £75, 000
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • Reg. Charity No. 1100051
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Everything We're Made of Powers Everything You're Made Of
  • Our delicious 3-grain flakes combine whole-wheat, barley and rice to deliver a crunchy and nourishing breakfast. Enriched with a blend of 9 essential vitamins and minerals including Vitamin D, B Vitamins, Zinc and Iron, to help Power You.
  • Made with Folic acid feeding development, Iron feeding endurance, Vit B12 feeding energy, Vit D feeding defences, Vit B6 feeding recovery, Vit B3 feeding vitality
  • Special K Flakes contain ≥15% of the nutrient reference value of folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy, iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, vitamins B3 and B12 which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism and vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Special K Flakes also contain ≥15% of the nutrient reference value of vitamins B1 and B2, and zinc.
  • Disclaimer - You will receive one of the two following packs: Fareshare Pack or Standard pack. These will be randomly allocated by store pickers.

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 360g
  • Contain ≥15% of the nutrient reference value of folic acid which contributes to maternal tissue growth during pregnancy
  • Iron and vitamin B6 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
  • Vitamins B3 and B12 which contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • Vitamin D which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

Rice (44%), Wholewheat (35%), Sugar, Freeze Dried Fruits (5%) (Strawberry, Cherry), Barley (4.5%), Malted Barley Flour (3.5%), Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Zinc, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Number of uses

12 Servings

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • Media City UK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • Media City UK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI*)30g (%RI*)
Energy1592kJ478kJ
-376kcal113kcal (6)
Fat1.5g0.5g (0.6)
of which saturates0.3g0.1g (0.5)
Carbohydrate79g24g
of which sugars17g5.1g (6)
Fibre5.3g1.6g
Protein8.9g2.7g
Salt0.95g0.29g (5)
Vitamin D7.9μg (158)2.4μg (47)
Thiamin (B1)1.7mg (158)0.52mg (47)
Riboflavin (B2)2.2mg (158)0.66mg (47)
Niacin (B3)12.6mg (79)3.8mg (24)
Vitamin B61.1mg (79)0.34mg (24)
Folic Acid (B9)316μg (158)94.0μg (47)
Vitamin B122.0μg (79)0.60μg (24)
Iron11.1mg (79)3.4mg (24)
Zinc7.90mg (79)2.4mg (24)
Vitamins:--
Minerals:--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Really delicious 🤤

5 stars

5 stars

Really delicious 🤤

