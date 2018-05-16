Bran Flakes 500G

30g
Product Description
- Bran Enriched Wheat Flakes Fortified with Vitamins and Minerals.
- Did you know we should eat 30g of fibre per day? However, most of us don't eat this recommended daily intake.
- Find out more at Kelloggs.co.uk
- Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle. 9 in 10 adults in the UK don't meet the 30g/day SACN fibre recommendation, and over 4 in 5 adults in Ireland don't meet the 25g/day EFSA fibre recommendation (NDNS 2018; IUNA 2011).
- Fuels a Healthy Gut*
- High in a Superior Fibre*
- Wheat Bran Fibre is a Superior Fibre*
- Healthy Gut*
- *Bran Flakes are high in wheat bran fibre which is a superior fibre in relation to its efficacy in accelerating intestinal transit and has the most scientific evidence. 10g wheat bran fibre daily contributes to acceleration of intestinal transit. Bran Flakes contains 3.7g per serving.
- So Long Misery Guts,
- Hello Happy Guts!
- A healthy gut makes us feel good. Kellogg's Bran Flakes contain wheat bran fibre - a superior fibre which is scientifically proven to fuel your gut. Treat your gut well.
- TM, ®, © 2021 Kellogg Company.
- All rights reserved.
- Superior Wheat Brand Fibre
- Fuels a Healthy Gut
- Natural Grains
- 3.7g Wheat Bran Fibre per Serving
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wholewheat (59%), Wheat Bran (18%), Wholewheat Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: see top.Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in UE / EU or UK
Number of uses
16 Servings
Name and address
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|%RI*
|/30g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1509kJ
|453kJ
|-
|358kcal
|107kcal
|5%
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.7g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|0.1g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|20g
|8%
|of which sugars
|14g
|4.2g
|5%
|Fibre
|17g
|5.1g
|Protein
|11g
|3.3g
|7%
|Salt
|0.66g
|0.2g
|3%
|Vitamin D
|8.4µg
|168%
|2.5µg
|50%
|Thiamin
|0.91mg
|83%
|0.27mg
|25%
|Riboflavin
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Niacin
|13mg
|81%
|3.9mg
|25%
|Vitamin B6
|1.2mg
|86%
|0.36mg
|25%
|Folic Acid
|166µg
|83%
|49.8µg
|25%
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg
|84%
|0.63µg
|25%
|Iron
|8.0mg
|57%
|2.4mg
|17%
|Vitamins:
