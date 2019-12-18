Fred & Flo Easy Fit Size 6 Nappy Pant 34 Pack

Good quality for the price
I don’t usually leave reviews but had to as there were so many bad ones. We love these. They are good quality, better then the premium brands in my opinion. My daughter is very active and we haven’t had any leaks, even through the night. My wee girl loves the bees on them and that she can pull them up herself.
I think these nappy pants are great! Never leak and are good quality same as pampers, only reason I would not give them a 5/5 is they need a sticker bit on to be able to wrap them up better when Binning them.
Opposite to many reviews here, I think these nappies are great and actually better than the old Tesco ones. No leaks, no falling down, and my 2.5 year old says they’re comfy. The only negative is the somewhat chemical smell to them. And you do get used to putting the bee at the back! :)
Thought I best write a review because there is so much negativity with this product. Got no issues whatsoever with these. Use Tesco nappies/pull-ups for both kids, toddler in these ones now. Never leaked through, haven’t ever frayed on me or the elastic gone round the legs, don’t fall down. Really pleased with them and will continue to use for my second.
would avoid these at all costs. within 24 hours my 2 year olds bum is a mess! never seen anything like it. Only picked them up as we ran out but never again. Kid is now screaming in agony every time we change her nappy. Not heard anything good about them my friend pointed out the horrible chemical smell they have as well! Never again
my 5 year old granddaughter leaking out of these she only small in size seems to leak from around the leg part not good at all
Great quality, just as good as own label. Stays put all night & doesn’t leak! Used with both my two babies.
Really disappointed with the new pants, like other customers I've been buying Tesco nappies and pants for years but will switch to a different brand. We've experienced leaks and everyone that changes my son (nursery staff and grandparents) all put the bee at the back.....even though it says 'back' - not a great design as almost all other brand have the pictures at the front.
I always used Tesco nappies (green cover) and even recommended it to friends and families but all of a sudden Tesco decided to change it and I must say the new one are absolutely rubbish and leak constantly. I will never buy again tesco brand nappies until they are improved. I've tried size 6 and 6+ and both are as bad.
These pullups are fab only problem is when they change the product yous have put a bee on them but to the back and a dont no how many av went through because my littke girl wants the bee to the front and to be fair if there wasnt a bit on it that said back a would have put the bee to the front.