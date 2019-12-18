By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Easy Fit Size 6 Nappy Pant 34 Pack

3(15)Write a review
Fred & Flo Easy Fit Size 6 Nappy Pant 34 Pack
  • Easy Fit Pants Size 6 34 pack.
  • When I'm trying to lie still, my bottom just does what it will! Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick!
  • Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 6 34 pack Size 6 (16kg + / 35lbs +) When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection • Helps lock away wetness helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
  • When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick! • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round • Helps lock away wetness - helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams - for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs - that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material - helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
Information

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy pant should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy pant change. Tear away the side seams to remove your baby's soiled pants. Gently wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on fresh pants. Remember that keeping a dry nappy pant on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Always dispose of your nappy pant responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies or pants down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

34 x Easy Fit Pants

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Good quality for the price

5 stars

I don’t usually leave reviews but had to as there were so many bad ones. We love these. They are good quality, better then the premium brands in my opinion. My daughter is very active and we haven’t had any leaks, even through the night. My wee girl loves the bees on them and that she can pull them up herself.

Great quality

4 stars

I think these nappy pants are great! Never leak and are good quality same as pampers, only reason I would not give them a 5/5 is they need a sticker bit on to be able to wrap them up better when Binning them.

Great all-round basic nappies

5 stars

Opposite to many reviews here, I think these nappies are great and actually better than the old Tesco ones. No leaks, no falling down, and my 2.5 year old says they’re comfy. The only negative is the somewhat chemical smell to them. And you do get used to putting the bee at the back! :)

Great product

5 stars

Thought I best write a review because there is so much negativity with this product. Got no issues whatsoever with these. Use Tesco nappies/pull-ups for both kids, toddler in these ones now. Never leaked through, haven’t ever frayed on me or the elastic gone round the legs, don’t fall down. Really pleased with them and will continue to use for my second.

Never buying again

1 stars

would avoid these at all costs. within 24 hours my 2 year olds bum is a mess! never seen anything like it. Only picked them up as we ran out but never again. Kid is now screaming in agony every time we change her nappy. Not heard anything good about them my friend pointed out the horrible chemical smell they have as well! Never again

my 5 year old granddaughter leaking out of these s

1 stars

my 5 year old granddaughter leaking out of these she only small in size seems to leak from around the leg part not good at all

Great quality, just as good as own label. Stays pu

5 stars

Great quality, just as good as own label. Stays put all night & doesn’t leak! Used with both my two babies.

Poor design and quality

1 stars

Really disappointed with the new pants, like other customers I've been buying Tesco nappies and pants for years but will switch to a different brand. We've experienced leaks and everyone that changes my son (nursery staff and grandparents) all put the bee at the back.....even though it says 'back' - not a great design as almost all other brand have the pictures at the front.

Tesco own brand nappies rubbish

1 stars

I always used Tesco nappies (green cover) and even recommended it to friends and families but all of a sudden Tesco decided to change it and I must say the new one are absolutely rubbish and leak constantly. I will never buy again tesco brand nappies until they are improved. I've tried size 6 and 6+ and both are as bad.

Pullups

2 stars

These pullups are fab only problem is when they change the product yous have put a bee on them but to the back and a dont no how many av went through because my littke girl wants the bee to the front and to be fair if there wasnt a bit on it that said back a would have put the bee to the front.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

