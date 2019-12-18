By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo 38 Easy Fit Nappy Pant Size5

2(9)Write a review
£ 4.00
£0.11/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Easy Fit Pants Size 5 38 pack.
  • When I'm trying to lie still, my bottom just does what it will! Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick!
  • Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 5 38 pack Size 5 (12kg 18kg / 26lbs 40lbs) When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection • Helps lock away wetness helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
  • Fred & Flo 38 flexible easy fit pants Size 5 (12kg 18kg / 26lbs 40lbs) Tear away Seams rip rip away Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Breathable material Dermatologically tested
  • When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round • Helps lock away wetness - helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams - for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs - that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material - helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Tear away seams, rip, rip and away

Information

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy pant should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy pant change. Tear away the side seams to remove your baby's soiled pants. Gently wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on fresh pants. Remember that keeping a dry nappy pant on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Always dispose of your nappy pant responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies or pants down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

38 x Easy Fit Pants

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

9 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Useless

1 stars

Terrible fit, leaked straight away.

Excellent Tesco brand nappy pants

5 stars

Excellent quality of nappy pants. I won't use any others. I also think they are a good price too. An overall excellent product very happy with them.

Time to change brands

1 stars

Waste of money, 2 have leaked today alone, they barely hold anything and become really full really quickly

waste of money.

1 stars

These nappies are not fit for purpose! I’ve had to change my son and bedding three times in the night because they have leaked everywhere! Worst nappies I’ve ever had do not waste your money!!

Very small , the old one love baby used to fiat my

1 stars

Very small , the old one love baby used to fiat my son very good but this one doesn’t and very bad quality

Very Poor Quality

1 stars

Can only sau "you get what you pay for". These nappies are rubbish, very poor quality. Had to change my son twice in the night as they leaked. They dont even last 6hours. The other day my son's wee shot out as if he had no nappy at all..wee everywhere. I have tried the cotton wo and wipes, also very poor quality. I am sticking to my pampers from now on. Not worth it as you end up using more nappies and change of clothes because they leak and soak quickly. Never again.

Beat brand of nappy

5 stars

After tryin every brand of nappy going these are the best for my son, does not wake up wet after sleeping through the night. They are a loose fit but my son finds them comfortable with no nappy lines on his legs or stomach and he does not leak in them

Really disappointed with the new version

1 stars

These are shocking. My son has not been wet for at least a year yet woke up drenched with these. The old design was perfect so why change them?

Soft absorbent nappy unfortunately with a poor fit

2 stars

The quality of the actual nappy was great, it was soft, absorbent and the design was sweet. The fit however, was huge. My little boy always wears a size 5 pull up, but because I'd never used this brand before looked at the weight and bought accordingly. When I went to change him in the morning the nappy had fallen down and the leg holes were really gappy. I might try the next size down and see if is any better.

