Fred & Flo 38 Easy Fit Nappy Pant Size5

Useless
Terrible fit, leaked straight away.
Excellent Tesco brand nappy pants
Excellent quality of nappy pants. I won't use any others. I also think they are a good price too. An overall excellent product very happy with them.
Time to change brands
Waste of money, 2 have leaked today alone, they barely hold anything and become really full really quickly
waste of money.
These nappies are not fit for purpose! I’ve had to change my son and bedding three times in the night because they have leaked everywhere! Worst nappies I’ve ever had do not waste your money!!
Very small , the old one love baby used to fiat my
Very small , the old one love baby used to fiat my son very good but this one doesn’t and very bad quality
Very Poor Quality
Can only sau "you get what you pay for". These nappies are rubbish, very poor quality. Had to change my son twice in the night as they leaked. They dont even last 6hours. The other day my son's wee shot out as if he had no nappy at all..wee everywhere. I have tried the cotton wo and wipes, also very poor quality. I am sticking to my pampers from now on. Not worth it as you end up using more nappies and change of clothes because they leak and soak quickly. Never again.
Beat brand of nappy
After tryin every brand of nappy going these are the best for my son, does not wake up wet after sleeping through the night. They are a loose fit but my son finds them comfortable with no nappy lines on his legs or stomach and he does not leak in them
Really disappointed with the new version
These are shocking. My son has not been wet for at least a year yet woke up drenched with these. The old design was perfect so why change them?
Soft absorbent nappy unfortunately with a poor fit
The quality of the actual nappy was great, it was soft, absorbent and the design was sweet. The fit however, was huge. My little boy always wears a size 5 pull up, but because I'd never used this brand before looked at the weight and bought accordingly. When I went to change him in the morning the nappy had fallen down and the leg holes were really gappy. I might try the next size down and see if is any better.