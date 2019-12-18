Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 Plus 40 Pack
Product Description
- Easy Fit Pants Size 4+ 40 pack.
- Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 plus 40 pack Size 4+ (10 17kg / 22 37lbs) When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection • Helps lock away wetness helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested • Plus (+) Size – same size, more absorbency
Information
Produce of
Produced in Belgium
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions: Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy pant should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy pant change. Tear away the side seams to remove your baby's soiled pants. Gently wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on fresh pants. Remember that keeping a dry nappy pant on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Always dispose of your nappy pant responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies or pants down the toilet.
Warnings
- Warning
- Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
40 x Easy Fit Pants
Safety information
