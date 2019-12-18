By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 42Pk

2(8)Write a review
Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 42Pk
£ 4.00
£0.10/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Easy Fit Pants Size 4 42 pack.
  • When I'm trying to lie still, my bottom just does what it will! Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick!
  • Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 42 pack Size 4 (8 15kg / 18lbs – 33lbs) When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection • Helps lock away wetness helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
  • Fred & Flo 42 Flexible Easy Fit Pants Size 4 (8 15kg / 18lbs – 33lbs) Tear away Seams rip rip away Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Breathable material Dermatologically tested
  • When I'm trying to lie still, My bottom just does what it will, Wriggle, jiggle, dance a bit, these easy pants are super quick! • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection - cosy nights all round • Helps lock away wetness - helps keep the wee away from me. • Tear away seams - for quick changes • Soft and super stretchy sides • Double layer leg cuffs - that’ll help stop leaks. • Breathable material - helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Dermatologically tested
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Tear away seams, rip, rip and away

Information

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy pant should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy pant change. Tear away the side seams to remove your baby's soiled pants. Gently wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on fresh pants. Remember that keeping a dry nappy pant on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Always dispose of your nappy pant responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies or pants down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

42 x Easy Fit Pants

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Absolute rubbish

1 stars

If I could give this a 0 I would they rip while putting them on and leak instantly. Absolute rubbish definitely won’t buy again

Not bad but not great

3 stars

For the price these aren't too bad. However, when you are changing your little one there is no tab on them to seal the nappy before putting it in the nappy bag, like the other brands do. I found that because of this I'm less likely to but them again. The quality of the nappy itself is actually pretty high when compared to pampers ect and they are absorbent.

Absolutely rubbish

1 stars

These are as good as useless, within an hr and nowhere near full this starts to leak. Regularly end up popping to the shops and needing to change my sons whole outfit while I'm out. So disappointed as I love the pampers but not the pampers price but these are absolutely no competition

Best brand of nappy

5 stars

Started using these nappies pants at size 4 now using size 5, and they are the best nappy around. Loose fitting so leaves no marks on my little ones skin, no leaks ever even after a 12 hour night wear. Best brand of nappy there is after trying everthing from pampers to mamia.

Nice fit, terrible for leaks

2 stars

Always used Tesco nappies especially since my son been in the pull ups and got on very well, the fit was nice and they lasted ages. Since Tesco changed the nappies to the free and Flo ones, the fit is still nice but I'm going through nappies like nobody's business! the amount of leaks if I don't get chance to chance the nappy after 2-3 hours is insane, nd where as I was only using about 4 nappies a day that had dramatically increased to try avoid all the leaks. I thought the nappies would be the same just with a new picture on it they're not and unfortunately I'm going to have to look at using another brand of pull up nappy now as we getting on so bad. bring back the Tesco loves baby nappies!!!

Worst nappy pants ever

1 stars

Worst nappy pants ever. I lost count on the amount of times those nappy pants leaked, even after wearing for only 2 hours. There's clearly something wrong with the design. Initially I bought size 5 but they were too big for my LO, so bought a size 4 (she wears size 4 in Pampers and never had any issues). Tired of having to change her outfits throughout day and night and the constant washing

Don’t bother

1 stars

Only put 1 star because I had to put something. These are terrible. Used to buy tesco nappies all the time and really rated them and suggested them to others, but now they leak and im having to change his whole outfit most times as he us soaked. I’m very annoyed by the change they’ve done to them as I’m going to have to pay out triple the price for pampers.

I definitely wouldn’t recommend these nappies alth

1 stars

I definitely wouldn’t recommend these nappies although initially they looked good quality and a lot less bulky than some other brands, however the first time we used these on our toddler the nappy leaked after a short amount of time and with her vest and trousers become wet and needing to be changed after changing into a new nappy I made sure to keep checking this time that the nappy wasn’t too full however when I rechecked I realised the nappy had fallen down quite far, again after having only been on a limited amount of time! These nappies don’t appear to have enough elastic to hold them in place nor do the seem to be able to hold any wetness at all!!!! Very disappointing!

