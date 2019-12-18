Fred & Flo Easy Fit Pants Size 4 42Pk

Absolute rubbish 1 stars A Tesco Customer7th September 2019 If I could give this a 0 I would they rip while putting them on and leak instantly. Absolute rubbish definitely won’t buy again Report

Not bad but not great 3 stars A Tesco Customer4th April 2019 For the price these aren't too bad. However, when you are changing your little one there is no tab on them to seal the nappy before putting it in the nappy bag, like the other brands do. I found that because of this I'm less likely to but them again. The quality of the nappy itself is actually pretty high when compared to pampers ect and they are absorbent. Report

Absolutely rubbish 1 stars A Tesco Customer8th January 2019 These are as good as useless, within an hr and nowhere near full this starts to leak. Regularly end up popping to the shops and needing to change my sons whole outfit while I'm out. So disappointed as I love the pampers but not the pampers price but these are absolutely no competition Report

Best brand of nappy 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th January 2019 Started using these nappies pants at size 4 now using size 5, and they are the best nappy around. Loose fitting so leaves no marks on my little ones skin, no leaks ever even after a 12 hour night wear. Best brand of nappy there is after trying everthing from pampers to mamia. Report

Nice fit, terrible for leaks 2 stars A Tesco Customer29th December 2018 Always used Tesco nappies especially since my son been in the pull ups and got on very well, the fit was nice and they lasted ages. Since Tesco changed the nappies to the free and Flo ones, the fit is still nice but I'm going through nappies like nobody's business! the amount of leaks if I don't get chance to chance the nappy after 2-3 hours is insane, nd where as I was only using about 4 nappies a day that had dramatically increased to try avoid all the leaks. I thought the nappies would be the same just with a new picture on it they're not and unfortunately I'm going to have to look at using another brand of pull up nappy now as we getting on so bad. bring back the Tesco loves baby nappies!!! Report

Worst nappy pants ever 1 stars A Tesco Customer28th December 2018 Worst nappy pants ever. I lost count on the amount of times those nappy pants leaked, even after wearing for only 2 hours. There's clearly something wrong with the design. Initially I bought size 5 but they were too big for my LO, so bought a size 4 (she wears size 4 in Pampers and never had any issues). Tired of having to change her outfits throughout day and night and the constant washing Report

Don’t bother 1 stars A Tesco Customer9th December 2018 Only put 1 star because I had to put something. These are terrible. Used to buy tesco nappies all the time and really rated them and suggested them to others, but now they leak and im having to change his whole outfit most times as he us soaked. I’m very annoyed by the change they’ve done to them as I’m going to have to pay out triple the price for pampers. Report