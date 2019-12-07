Fred & Flo 30 Super Fit Nappies Size 6+

Great
Great nappies for an active toddler
Worst nappies in the UK.
These are the worst nappies I have ever purchased. Avoid. Avoid. Avoid! Woke up this morning to a wet toddler, which isn't unusual in itself. What is unusual however, is the nappie falling to pieces as I pick up my son and the wet absorbent material filling in the nappy, falling everywhere. Very poor quality. Also the fit is poor and the velcro doesn't stay on well. Avoid.
awful! Leaked after 45 minutes, leading to an upse
awful! Leaked after 45 minutes, leading to an upset grandson, wet carpet and more washing.
Good
FRED FLO COTTONYsoft super fit nappies are really good fit around the leg waste and super absorbency size 6+
Terrible! DO NOT BUY!
I wish I could give minus stars. These are TERRIBLE! We previously used mother loves baby for 3.5 years with NO issues ever. 2 days on these and we’ve had leaks - including leaking on our daughters brand new bed. Not happy! Cheap, thin, substandard rubbish.
Really don’t like the change :( The nappies have n
Really don’t like the change :( The nappies have no give and come up smaller than the old range. Iv found they leak too and don’t absorb as well either. Unfortunately will have to shop elsewhere for nappies from now on.
Worst ever!!!
Worst nappies I have ever used. No stretch, leak within 1-2 hours, sag terribly, tabs don't hold, they feel damp on the outside when used and the nappies tear when wet to release inner gel onto babies skin. Tesco loves baby nappies we're much much better. If it ain't broke don't fix it springs to mind. Tesco need to remove these from sale and go back to their old manufacturer!!!
i think the last load of tesco nappyies were bette
i think the last load of tesco nappyies were better than these im changing to pampers as i relay dont like these at all so i beg u tesco please go back to the love nappie u did till about 3-4 weeks ago