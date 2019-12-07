By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Fred & Flo 30 Super Fit Nappies Size 6+

2(8)Write a review
Fred & Flo 30 Super Fit Nappies Size 6+
£ 3.50
£0.12/each

Product Description

  • Super Fit Nappies Size 6 / 6+ 30 pack
  • "How does your nappy feel?" I say, "these pillows keep the wee away! Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, imagine them under your bottom!"
  • Soft and quilted - Ooh so cosy!
  • Fred and Flo Super Fit Size 6 / 6+ Economy 30 pack Size 6/6+ (15kg + / 33lbs +) 30 cottony soft Super Fit Nappies “How does your nappy feel?” I say “These pillows keep the wee away, Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, Imagine them under your bottom ” • Absorbing channels – helps lock wee away quickly* and stops it all sitting in one place • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection • Snug as a bug fit comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband • Soft and quilted – super soft • Dermatologically tested • A fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up * compared to previous Tesco Loves Baby Super Fit
  • Fred & Flo 30 cottony soft super fit nappies Size 6/6+ (15kg + / 33lbs +) Absorbent Channels locks wee away quickly
  • “How does your nappy feel?” I say “These pillows keep the wee away, Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, Imagine them under your bottom!” • Absorbing channels – these bouncy pillow bits lock wee away quickly* and stop it all sitting in one place - much more comfy! • Breathable material - helps maintain healthy bottoms. • Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection -cosy nights all round • Snug as a bug fit - Flo, you look as cosy as can be with comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband! • Soft and quilted – ooh cosy! • Dermatologically tested - gentle against skin • A fit guide - shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Absorbing channels, lock wee away quickly

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

30 x Super Fit Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Great nappies for an active toddler

Worst nappies in the UK.

1 stars

These are the worst nappies I have ever purchased. Avoid. Avoid. Avoid! Woke up this morning to a wet toddler, which isn't unusual in itself. What is unusual however, is the nappie falling to pieces as I pick up my son and the wet absorbent material filling in the nappy, falling everywhere. Very poor quality. Also the fit is poor and the velcro doesn't stay on well. Avoid.

awful! Leaked after 45 minutes, leading to an upse

1 stars

awful! Leaked after 45 minutes, leading to an upset grandson, wet carpet and more washing.

Good

5 stars

FRED FLO COTTONYsoft super fit nappies are really good fit around the leg waste and super absorbency size 6+

Terrible! DO NOT BUY!

1 stars

I wish I could give minus stars. These are TERRIBLE! We previously used mother loves baby for 3.5 years with NO issues ever. 2 days on these and we’ve had leaks - including leaking on our daughters brand new bed. Not happy! Cheap, thin, substandard rubbish.

Really don’t like the change :( The nappies have n

1 stars

Really don’t like the change :( The nappies have no give and come up smaller than the old range. Iv found they leak too and don’t absorb as well either. Unfortunately will have to shop elsewhere for nappies from now on.

Worst ever!!!

1 stars

Worst nappies I have ever used. No stretch, leak within 1-2 hours, sag terribly, tabs don't hold, they feel damp on the outside when used and the nappies tear when wet to release inner gel onto babies skin. Tesco loves baby nappies we're much much better. If it ain't broke don't fix it springs to mind. Tesco need to remove these from sale and go back to their old manufacturer!!!

i think the last load of tesco nappyies were bette

2 stars

i think the last load of tesco nappyies were better than these im changing to pampers as i relay dont like these at all so i beg u tesco please go back to the love nappie u did till about 3-4 weeks ago

Usually bought next

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Easy Fit Size 6 Nappy Pant 34 Pack

£ 4.00
£0.12/each

Offer

Fred & Flo Ultradry Size 6+ Economy Pack 26

£ 2.99
£0.12/each

Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies 48 Pack

£ 2.99
£0.06/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here