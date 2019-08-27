Fred & Flo Superfit Size 5 Plus Nappies 34 Pack

Poor quality none sticking fall down even ripped o
Poor quality none sticking fall down even ripped open within half an hour with just the tabs around child waist binned 30 nappies
I would not recommend
absolutely rubbish, 12 hours never even 1 hour is a push, in the day i have to change my little boy every hour if not they leak, defiantly do not recommend.
Really bad
Absolutely shocking - poor quality ,no stretch in the tabs so they become exceptionally tight and leak everywhere.
Do not waste your money!
Doesn't even deserve 1 star! Absolutely horrendous nappies. I used Tesco nappies when my daughter was a baby and they were great, got these last week and I was having to change her every hour! They hardly hold anything and they leak straight through. Do not waste your money!
Terrible
Always used tescos old brand nappies, used them with my eldest and using them with my youngest but dear me these new nappies are horrendous, constantly leaking, litterally fluff coming off the nappies, and caused my son to have terrible nappy rash which my eldest never had and my youngest never had until now. Honestly don’t buy they are not worth it at all.
Terrible
Awful! my son does one wee in them and its hanging to his knees! Really thin nappies, surprised they don't fall apart when you put them on, not impressed at all won't be buying again, as a mum to other mums don't buy! just gonna have to grit your teeth and spend a bit more money on a better brand...roll on potty training I say
nothing like the old tesco loves baby super fit na
nothing like the old tesco loves baby super fit nappies. quality is terrible.
very poor nappies. Old ones were excellent. Do not
very poor nappies. Old ones were excellent. Do not absorb as much. Tesco is at serious risk of losing a lot of loyal customers with this product.
Very poor replacement, poor quality.
Very poor replacement to the old Tesco nappies. They do not hold as much as the previous ones and overnight have leaked a couple of times already. I will have to look for another brand. What a shame. Tesco's previous nappies were excellent. I will not be buying again.
Rubbish!
Terrible quality. I used the Tesco old nappies with both of my children after trying all of the brands out there. Loved the old ones, never leaked and were nicely fitting. These new ones leak and are so small and flimsy!