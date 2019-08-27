By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Superfit Size 5 Plus Nappies 34 Pack

Fred & Flo Superfit Size 5 Plus Nappies 34 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.10/each

Product Description

  • Super Fit Nappies Size 5+ 34 pack.
  • "How does your nappy feel?" I say, "these pillows keep the wee away! Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, imagine them under your bottom!"
  • Soft and quilted Ooh so cosy!
  • 11kg-27kg*
  • *Size 5+ is also suitable for your baby if currently using a size 5 nappy. Plus size is the same size nappy but with extra absorbency.
  • Absorbing channels - these bouncy pillow bits lock wee away quickly and stop it all sitting in one place - much more comfy!
  • Extra absorbency - same size, more absorbent
  • Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection cosy nights all round.
  • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms.
  • Snug as a bug fit Flo, you look as cosy as can be with comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband!
  • Dermatologically tested gentle against skin.
  • Snug as a bug fit guide
  • Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in purple area
  • I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the yellow area
  • Our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Absorbing channels, locks wee away quickly

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Poor quality none sticking fall down even ripped o

1 stars

Poor quality none sticking fall down even ripped open within half an hour with just the tabs around child waist binned 30 nappies

I would not recommend

1 stars

absolutely rubbish, 12 hours never even 1 hour is a push, in the day i have to change my little boy every hour if not they leak, defiantly do not recommend.

Really bad

1 stars

Absolutely shocking - poor quality ,no stretch in the tabs so they become exceptionally tight and leak everywhere.

Do not waste your money!

1 stars

Doesn't even deserve 1 star! Absolutely horrendous nappies. I used Tesco nappies when my daughter was a baby and they were great, got these last week and I was having to change her every hour! They hardly hold anything and they leak straight through. Do not waste your money!

Terrible

1 stars

Always used tescos old brand nappies, used them with my eldest and using them with my youngest but dear me these new nappies are horrendous, constantly leaking, litterally fluff coming off the nappies, and caused my son to have terrible nappy rash which my eldest never had and my youngest never had until now. Honestly don’t buy they are not worth it at all.

Terrible

1 stars

Awful! my son does one wee in them and its hanging to his knees! Really thin nappies, surprised they don't fall apart when you put them on, not impressed at all won't be buying again, as a mum to other mums don't buy! just gonna have to grit your teeth and spend a bit more money on a better brand...roll on potty training I say

nothing like the old tesco loves baby super fit na

1 stars

nothing like the old tesco loves baby super fit nappies. quality is terrible.

very poor nappies. Old ones were excellent. Do not

1 stars

very poor nappies. Old ones were excellent. Do not absorb as much. Tesco is at serious risk of losing a lot of loyal customers with this product.

Very poor replacement, poor quality.

1 stars

Very poor replacement to the old Tesco nappies. They do not hold as much as the previous ones and overnight have leaked a couple of times already. I will have to look for another brand. What a shame. Tesco's previous nappies were excellent. I will not be buying again.

Rubbish!

1 stars

Terrible quality. I used the Tesco old nappies with both of my children after trying all of the brands out there. Loved the old ones, never leaked and were nicely fitting. These new ones leak and are so small and flimsy!

