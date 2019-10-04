Fred & Flo Super Fit Size 4 Plus Nappies 38 Pack

All round good product
Have been using these for months soon to move onto the next size up, Good value, never had a leak and even large explosions have been contained, lasts a 12 hour night no problem.
These nappies are great. Super cozy fit to stop leakages. Great sizing for growing babies. Good price for a good quality product. Soft on babies skin too.
Awful fit on baby. Far too narrow
Definitely avoid
Always used and loved Tesco loves baby but since they have changed to fred and flo they are terrible. They fit poorly, leak constantly, rip, tear not to mention looking and feeling really cheap. Have bought more than once in the hope it was a bad pack and found no improvement in the 2nd pack so will no buy again and I would advise tesco to scrap their new look brand and go back to a brand that was excellent value for money and actually did what it was supposed to
Great nappies
I love these nappies I use these for all 3 of my children and they drink and pee a lot they keep them dry for 12/14 hours on a night .. we swapped From pampers premium protection To these there is no difference .. these nappies are soft very absorbent And they fit my children lovely .. I use size 3,4 & 6 .. thank you Tesco we love these nappies