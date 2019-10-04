By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Super Fit Size 4 Plus Nappies 38 Pack

3.5(5)Write a review
Product Description

  • Super Fit Nappies Size 4+ 38 pack.
  • "How does your nappy feel?" I say, "these pillows keep the wee away! Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, imagine them under your bottom!"
  • Soft and quilted - Ooh so cosy!
  • 7kg-20kg*
  • *Size 4+ is also suitable for your baby if currently using a size 4 nappy. Plus size is the same size nappy but with extra absorbency.
  • Absorbing channels - these bouncy pillow bits lock wee away quickly and stop it all sitting in one place much more comfy!
  • Extra absorbency same size, more absorbent
  • Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection cosy nights all round.
  • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms.
  • Snug as a bug fit Flo, you look as cosy as can be with comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband.
  • Dermatologically tested gentle against skin.
  • Snug as a bug fit guide
  • Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in purple area
  • I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the yellow area
  • Our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Absorbing channels, locks wee away quickly

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

38 x Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

5 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

All round good product

5 stars

Have been using these for months soon to move onto the next size up, Good value, never had a leak and even large explosions have been contained, lasts a 12 hour night no problem.

These nappies are great. Super cozy fit to stop le

5 stars

These nappies are great. Super cozy fit to stop leakages. Great sizing for growing babies. Good price for a good quality product. Soft on babies skin too.

Awful fit on baby. Far too narrow

1 stars

Awful fit on baby. Far too narrow

Definitely avoid

1 stars

Always used and loved Tesco loves baby but since they have changed to fred and flo they are terrible. They fit poorly, leak constantly, rip, tear not to mention looking and feeling really cheap. Have bought more than once in the hope it was a bad pack and found no improvement in the 2nd pack so will no buy again and I would advise tesco to scrap their new look brand and go back to a brand that was excellent value for money and actually did what it was supposed to

Great nappies

5 stars

I love these nappies I use these for all 3 of my children and they drink and pee a lot they keep them dry for 12/14 hours on a night .. we swapped From pampers premium protection To these there is no difference .. these nappies are soft very absorbent And they fit my children lovely .. I use size 3,4 & 6 .. thank you Tesco we love these nappies

