Fred & Flo Super Fit Size 3 Nappy 50 Pack

nappies that cant even hold the tiniest pee
i miss Tescos love babies nappies at least they could hold a lot of pee these stupid free and Flo ones cant even hold the tiniest bit of pee without going through the nappy the clothes and a blanket
Poo disasterous :(
Have used Tesco nappies for many years on several babies but since the brand changed to Fred and Flo a few weeks ago I've had more poo disasters than altogether in the last 10 years - every poo leaks straight up the back. Sorry Tesco I was a faithful Tesco Loves Baby nappy customer but I'll be looking for a new brand :(
Disappointment in the change
Really disappointed that you have changed the quality of the nappies. I have spent ages finding the right nappy and have been using Tesco loves baby brand for a year as they are perfect and actually do last 12 hours but these are horrible and leak. I have got all my friends to switch to Tesco nappies but now they will be disappointed with the new Fred Flo brand. Change is never good.