Fred & Flo Super Fit Size 3 Nappy 50 Pack

Fred & Flo Super Fit Size 3 Nappy 50 Pack
£ 3.50
£0.07/each

Product Description

  • Super Fit Nappies Size 3 50 pack.
  • "How does your nappy feel?" I say, "these pillows keep the wee away! Clouds, marshmallows, pillows, cotton, imagine them under your bottom!"
  • Soft and quilted Ooh so cosy!
  • Absorbing channels - these bouncy pillow bits lock wee away quickly and stop it all sitting in one place - much more comfy!
  • Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection cosy nights all round.
  • Breathable material helps maintain healthy bottoms.
  • Snug as a bug fit Flo, you look as cosy as can be with comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband!
  • Dermatologically tested gentle against skin.
  • Snug as a bug fit guide
  • Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in purple area
  • I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the yellow area
  • Our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Absorbing channels, locks wee away quickly

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

50 x Super Fit Nappies

Safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

nappies that cant even hold the tiniest pee

1 stars

i miss Tescos love babies nappies at least they could hold a lot of pee these stupid free and Flo ones cant even hold the tiniest bit of pee without going through the nappy the clothes and a blanket

Poo disasterous :(

1 stars

Have used Tesco nappies for many years on several babies but since the brand changed to Fred and Flo a few weeks ago I've had more poo disasters than altogether in the last 10 years - every poo leaks straight up the back. Sorry Tesco I was a faithful Tesco Loves Baby nappy customer but I'll be looking for a new brand :(

Disappointment in the change

1 stars

Really disappointed that you have changed the quality of the nappies. I have spent ages finding the right nappy and have been using Tesco loves baby brand for a year as they are perfect and actually do last 12 hours but these are horrible and leak. I have got all my friends to switch to Tesco nappies but now they will be disappointed with the new Fred Flo brand. Change is never good.

