Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 2 58 Pack

Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 2 58 Pack
£ 2.40
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Newborn Nappies Size 2 58 pack.
  • At last you're here to play with me, we've got so many things to see! Your bottom may be very small, but what comes out is not at all!
  • Ahh cottony soft makes me think of clouds and marshmallows!
  • Improved absorbency* fewer costume changes for Flo though!
  • Soft cord protection soft on my belly button
  • Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
  • Wetness indicator changes colour when I wee!
  • *Compared to previous Tesco Loves Baby Newborn Nappies
  • Breathable material to help support healthy bottoms.
  • Snug as a bug fit Flo, you look as cosy as can be with soft side tapes, comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband.
  • Dermatologically tested gentle against skin.
  • Snug as a bug fit guide
  • Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in yellow area
  • I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the grey area
  • Our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Wetness indicator, changes colour when I wee!
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

58 x Newborn Nappies

Safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

15 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Rubbish

1 stars

Total rubbish. Leak through and had to change my babies clothes on every occasion, won’t be buying them again.

Is good to try .

4 stars

We just bought them for my little boy and when I open the packet the first comment is they are thine Than the Asda ones. But still I give a try they hold good, they don't make baby skin rashes and the more important they don't smell horrible like the Morrison's ones. So I not understand why so many bad reviews. They do what they said in the packet and that's a nappies supposed to do. I think is good to try different brand so you know which one is good,which is OK and which is a no no.

Very disappointed

1 stars

Really disappointed with the new re branding of nappies. Since trying Fred and Flo we've had to do multiple clothes changes as they don't hold as much and we constantly had leaking! Had to swap to a different supermarket brand now. Used to buy Tesco love baby nappies all the time with no problem

Great product really happy

5 stars

I have been really pleased used the old ones and were really pleased and so after reading reviews was really worried but been great no leaks happy baby they have got a indicator for being wet and great value. Would highly revomend.

Very Soaked and unhappy babie!

1 stars

Very bad nappies!!! Leaked everywhere!! Terrible quality does not what it says on the packet. soaked all my newborn babies clothes. Never going to buy again!! Very dissapointed! Pampers all the way. Get what you pay for to avoid mess and alot of crying.

They are smaller than Tescos old own brand, they l

2 stars

They are smaller than Tescos old own brand, they leak and not as easy to put on. The next size up is too big. Such shame as the Tesco Loves Baby nappies were brilliant.

Poor Quality! They Leak! Yuk.

1 stars

Terrible! Why change a perfectly good product? They leak and are not as good quality as the Tesco Loves Baby! They don’t even feel so soft. I will now need to find an alternative nappy for my newborn and my 2 year old twins.

Been using tesco loves baby nappies since my twins

1 stars

Been using tesco loves baby nappies since my twins where born and was very happy with them then they changed to fred and flo and every single nappy has leaked meaning a full clothes change every time not impressed and will not be using again

Leak!!

1 stars

First look I thought these new nappies look great however last 2 night's my son has leaked through when he never leaks any other time. Disappointing

Leaking

1 stars

Terrible nappy, these look and feel like they’ll be a brilliant product. The stretchy tags are great for securing a wiggly baby. However last few mornings of wearing my LO has woke up soaked through to his grobag. Bring back the old ones please

