Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 2 58 Pack

Total rubbish. Leak through and had to change my babies clothes on every occasion, won’t be buying them again.
Is good to try .
We just bought them for my little boy and when I open the packet the first comment is they are thine Than the Asda ones. But still I give a try they hold good, they don't make baby skin rashes and the more important they don't smell horrible like the Morrison's ones. So I not understand why so many bad reviews. They do what they said in the packet and that's a nappies supposed to do. I think is good to try different brand so you know which one is good,which is OK and which is a no no.
Really disappointed with the new re branding of nappies. Since trying Fred and Flo we've had to do multiple clothes changes as they don't hold as much and we constantly had leaking! Had to swap to a different supermarket brand now. Used to buy Tesco love baby nappies all the time with no problem
Great product really happy
I have been really pleased used the old ones and were really pleased and so after reading reviews was really worried but been great no leaks happy baby they have got a indicator for being wet and great value. Would highly revomend.
Very bad nappies!!! Leaked everywhere!! Terrible quality does not what it says on the packet. soaked all my newborn babies clothes. Never going to buy again!! Very dissapointed! Pampers all the way. Get what you pay for to avoid mess and alot of crying.
They are smaller than Tescos old own brand, they l
They are smaller than Tescos old own brand, they leak and not as easy to put on. The next size up is too big. Such shame as the Tesco Loves Baby nappies were brilliant.
Terrible! Why change a perfectly good product? They leak and are not as good quality as the Tesco Loves Baby! They don’t even feel so soft. I will now need to find an alternative nappy for my newborn and my 2 year old twins.
Been using tesco loves baby nappies since my twins
Been using tesco loves baby nappies since my twins where born and was very happy with them then they changed to fred and flo and every single nappy has leaked meaning a full clothes change every time not impressed and will not be using again
First look I thought these new nappies look great however last 2 night's my son has leaked through when he never leaks any other time. Disappointing
Terrible nappy, these look and feel like they’ll be a brilliant product. The stretchy tags are great for securing a wiggly baby. However last few mornings of wearing my LO has woke up soaked through to his grobag. Bring back the old ones please