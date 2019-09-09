Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 1 50 Pack

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2.5(7)Write a review
£ 1.80
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Newborn Nappies Size 1 50 pack.
  • At last you're here to play with me, we've got so many things to see! Your bottom may be very small, but what comes out is not at all!
  • Ahh cottony soft makes me think of clouds and marshmallows!
  • Fred & Flo Newborn Size 1 Carry 25 pack Size 1 (2kg 5kg, 4lbs 11lbs) 25 cottony soft Newborn nappies At last you're here to play with me, We've got so many things to see Your bottom may be very small, but what comes out is not at all • Cottony soft super soft • Improved absorbency* • Breathable material • Wetness indicator changes colour when I wee • Soft cord protection soft on belly button • Snug as a bug fit comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband • A fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up • Dermatologically Tested *compared to previous Tesco Loves Baby Newborn
  • Fred & Flo Size 1 (2kg 5kg, 4lbs 11lbs) 25 cottony soft newborn nappies Wetness Indicator changes colour when I wee Improved Absorbency* Breathable Material Dermatologically Tested
  • At last you're here to play with me, we've got so many things to see! Your bottom may be very small, but what comes out is not at all! Ahh Cottony soft- makes me think of clouds and marshmallows • Improved absorbency* (fewer costume changes for Flo) • Breathable material - to help maintain healthy bottoms • Wetness indicator - changes colour when I wee • Soft cord protection- soft on belly button • Snug as a bug fit - Flo, you look as cosy as can be with comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband! • A fit guide - shows when I'm ready for the next size up! • Dermatologically Tested - gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Wetness indicator, changes colour when I wee!
  • Breathable material
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm. Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

50 x Newborn Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Best nappies

5 stars

Best nappies for newborns. They have a line that changes colour to let you know when your baby has done a wet nappy. They are also very cheap. You will go through loads of nappies and for this price it’s a great bargain.

Good fit for a 7lb baby and a little groove cut ou

5 stars

Good fit for a 7lb baby and a little groove cut out around the belly button so as to allow the belly button space.

A good nappie has held up well

4 stars

I used to use the Tesco’s love baby nappies and when they changed to Fred & Flo I continued to use them they are very good the only down side is the fastening tabs are now white instead of blue which makes finding them a lot harder a specially at night I wish they had keeled the colour difference on the tabs I know it’s a small point but when your exhausted the last thing you want is to struggle to find the fastening on a nappy. The nappies have keeled all contence inside accept on 3 occasions over the last 8 weeks of use iv them and the times they failed I’m not sure any other brand would have been able to withhold what my daughter put them through. Will continue to use this product

Cheap poor quality. Waste of money. Rubbish.

1 stars

Very poor guality. I bought them thinking they were the same as the other nappies just a name change. But no very disappointed 😥. Bring bk the other ones. Will not be wasting my money again. The sticky tabs tear when applying. And there thin cheap and nasty.

Unfit For Purpose!!!

1 stars

These nappies are not fit for purpose. They are less absorbent than the previous Tesco own brand nappies. The previous nappies would last at least 10 hours over night, I am having to change the new nappies after approx 5 hours at night which is a drastic change. Very disappointed and will no longer be using them.

Terrible, why change what's not broken?

2 stars

Unsure why you decided to change the original baby loves range which was excellent! The new ones feel a lot cheaper, flimsy and worst of all leaks.. bring back the old brand please - are you cutting corners making these cheaper?

Terrible

1 stars

Since they have been rebranded these nappies feel cheap, they have leaked on numerous occasions and they stick to my sons skin, the previous Tesco baby nappies were great. Seems like the rebrand is an opportunity to skimp on product quality, such a shame.

