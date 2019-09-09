Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 1 50 Pack

Best nappies
Best nappies for newborns. They have a line that changes colour to let you know when your baby has done a wet nappy. They are also very cheap. You will go through loads of nappies and for this price it’s a great bargain.
Good fit for a 7lb baby and a little groove cut out around the belly button so as to allow the belly button space.
A good nappie has held up well
I used to use the Tesco’s love baby nappies and when they changed to Fred & Flo I continued to use them they are very good the only down side is the fastening tabs are now white instead of blue which makes finding them a lot harder a specially at night I wish they had keeled the colour difference on the tabs I know it’s a small point but when your exhausted the last thing you want is to struggle to find the fastening on a nappy. The nappies have keeled all contence inside accept on 3 occasions over the last 8 weeks of use iv them and the times they failed I’m not sure any other brand would have been able to withhold what my daughter put them through. Will continue to use this product
Cheap poor quality. Waste of money. Rubbish.
Very poor guality. I bought them thinking they were the same as the other nappies just a name change. But no very disappointed 😥. Bring bk the other ones. Will not be wasting my money again. The sticky tabs tear when applying. And there thin cheap and nasty.
Unfit For Purpose!!!
These nappies are not fit for purpose. They are less absorbent than the previous Tesco own brand nappies. The previous nappies would last at least 10 hours over night, I am having to change the new nappies after approx 5 hours at night which is a drastic change. Very disappointed and will no longer be using them.
Terrible, why change what's not broken?
Unsure why you decided to change the original baby loves range which was excellent! The new ones feel a lot cheaper, flimsy and worst of all leaks.. bring back the old brand please - are you cutting corners making these cheaper?
Terrible
Since they have been rebranded these nappies feel cheap, they have leaked on numerous occasions and they stick to my sons skin, the previous Tesco baby nappies were great. Seems like the rebrand is an opportunity to skimp on product quality, such a shame.