Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 2 33 Pack

- Newborn Nappies Size 2 33 pack.
- At last you're here to play with me, we've got so many things to see! Your bottom may be very small, but what comes out is not at all!
- Ahh cottony soft makes me think of clouds and marshmallows!
- Improved absorbency* fewer costume changes for Flo though!
- Soft cord protection soft on my belly button
- Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up!
- Wetness indicator changes colour when I wee!
- *Compared to previous Tesco Loves Baby Newborn Nappies.
- Breathable material to help support healthy bottoms.
- Snug as a bug fit Flo, you look as cosy as can be with soft side tapes, comfy leg cuffs and elasticated waistband.
- Dermatologically tested gentle against skin.
- Snug as a bug fit guide
- Just right - tabs fasten comfortably in yellow area
- I'm growing, next size up please - tabs start to move to the grey area
- Our waistband helps you know when it's time for baby to move up a size
- 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
- 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
- Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
- Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
- Breathable material
- Dermatologically tested
- Wetness indicator, changes colour when I wee!
Information
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Care instructions
- Under normal daytime use and to help ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.
Warnings
- Warning
- Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.
Net Contents
33 x Newborn Nappies
Safety information
