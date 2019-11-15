Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 0 24 Pack

Not good at all in absorption...
Cheap and ineffective.
I tried these to see how they'd do. And they failed to stay on correctly. Nappies that keep on falling off is a false economy. Pampers on the other hand did remain in place. So yes, they're cheap to purchase but since they fail to do what I bought them for I'll not be purchasing agian.
It become very handy for my grand son who's in intensive care and arrived too early by a month and half..., also the hospital in London asked for that size....
Good value for money
This looks the same as Boots size 0 nappy, but softer and cheaper; not as soft as pampers, but very good value for money!!
Not good for more than 1hour but good on price.
This is ok but be prepared to change your baby every 1hvours, otherwise you will have ur baby swimming in damp clothes. Only good for the price but not on quality at all.