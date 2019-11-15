By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 0 24 Pack

3(5)Write a review
Fred & Flo Newborn Nappy Size 0 24 Pack
£ 0.89
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Fred & Flo Newborn Size 0 24 pack
  • A tiny one, smaller than me, what a miracle to see.
  • Ahh cottony soft feels like fluffy white clouds!
  • Fred & Flo Newborn Size 0 Carry 24 pack Size 0 (1kg 2.5kg, 2lbs 5lbs) 24 cottony soft Newborn Nappies A tiny one, smaller than me, what a miracle to see. • Cottony soft super soft • Wetness indicator changes colour when I wee • Navel cut out – little cut out allows the belly button to breathe. • Dermatologically Tested
  • Fred & Flo Size 0 24 cottony soft newborn nappies Wetness Indicator changes colour when I wee Improved Absorbency* Breathable Material Dermatologically Tested
  • A tiny one, smaller than me, what a miracle to see. • Cottony soft - feels like fluffy white clouds! • Wetness indicator - changes colour when I wee • Navel cut out – this little cut out allows the belly button to breathe. • Dermatologically Tested - gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Navel cut out
  • Dermatologically tested

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything you need to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

24 x Newborn Nappies

Safety information

Warning Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid the danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Not good at all in absorption...

1 stars

Not good at all in absorption...

Cheap and ineffective.

2 stars

I tried these to see how they'd do. And they failed to stay on correctly. Nappies that keep on falling off is a false economy. Pampers on the other hand did remain in place. So yes, they're cheap to purchase but since they fail to do what I bought them for I'll not be purchasing agian.

It become very handy for my grand son who's in int

5 stars

It become very handy for my grand son who's in intensive care and arrived too early by a month and half..., also the hospital in London asked for that size....

Good value for money

4 stars

This looks the same as Boots size 0 nappy, but softer and cheaper; not as soft as pampers, but very good value for money!!

Not good for more than 1hour but good on price.

3 stars

This is ok but be prepared to change your baby every 1hvours, otherwise you will have ur baby swimming in damp clothes. Only good for the price but not on quality at all.

