Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 5+ Nappies Economy Pack 36

£ 2.99
£0.08/each

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 5+ 36 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Absorbent protection Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested
  • "Why is it… I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round. Helps lock away wetness. Helps keep the wee away from me. Tri- hook fastening. Even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up. FOP: Dermatologically Tested BOP: Dermatologically Tested Gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Extra absorbent
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round
  • Helps lock away wetness, helps keep the wee away from me
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
Net Contents

36 x Nappies

Safety information

View more safety information

The old Tesco ones were brilliant.

1 stars

Why did They change from the brilliant Tesco nappies to these ? I’ve used the old ones for nearly four years on 2 children and these being changed made me move over to Sainsbury’s own brand . What a shame

The old Tesco’s nappy’s were great these don’t fit

2 stars

The old Tesco’s nappy’s were great these don’t fit my daughter well at all the sticky bit on the side is to small and digs in

Disastrous redesign

1 stars

My son has used these nappies since he was a baby. They used to be great, but the last packet was unusably awful. Tescos have reduced the previously fabulous stretchy tabs to nothingness. The tabs used to almost meet in the middle, but now barely reach to the 'velcro'. Utterly unusable.

Useless, tabs have no stretch.

1 stars

Useless, since changing the tabs a 5+ pack is barely any good for my little one who is only 32lbs. I think this states from 33lb to 60lb and already the tabs hardly meet as there is no stretch whatsoever.

Changed recently for the worse. Not good.

2 stars

Tesco nappies have been my preferred nappies for putting on my children for the last 4yrs. This last month, they seem to have change considerably and quite frankly, they are now awful to use. The straps are now much shorter and don't seem secure enough, and the nappies seem to need changing every 1-2 hours. Hope Tesco revert back to how they were previously.

Changed style, very disappointing

1 stars

Used to love these nappies because they had stretchy sections on the tabs and made them a really good fit for my son. They’ve now taken this away making the nappies very tight and the tabs keep ripping because they’re not flexible enough. Very disappointed and won’t be purchasing them again.

Description is wrong

2 stars

The description says produced in the USA. It says produced in Germany on the packaging. Not happy the information is wrong.

Will be switching brands

2 stars

Not as good quality prior to rebrand packaging and changing the nappies. Prefer older style they seem to hold more liquid over a longer period of time. I knew previously I could put my son to bed in them and they could be trusted. Now they barely last 2 hours. Gel Crystal's seep out on the nappy directly on to my son's skin. Not happy with product overall. Will be switching brand.

Rubbish

1 stars

These nappies are rubbish, they soak through and are made on the cheap. I used to buy the Tesco own brand ones and was happy paying 50p extra, they were standard and didn’t soak through. Whenever I shop here now, I give the nappies a miss which is a shame really!

Nappies don't work!

1 stars

Always used Tesco nappies, including the old 5+ and never had problems. The new range just don't work though. Soaking bed for our 4 year old every night. New range don't fit so well and seem to leak. Will have to change brand I'm afraid. Please review your new design Tesco.

