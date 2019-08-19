Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 5+ Nappies Economy Pack 36

The old Tesco ones were brilliant.
Why did They change from the brilliant Tesco nappies to these ? I’ve used the old ones for nearly four years on 2 children and these being changed made me move over to Sainsbury’s own brand . What a shame
The old Tesco’s nappy’s were great these don’t fit
The old Tesco’s nappy’s were great these don’t fit my daughter well at all the sticky bit on the side is to small and digs in
Disastrous redesign
My son has used these nappies since he was a baby. They used to be great, but the last packet was unusably awful. Tescos have reduced the previously fabulous stretchy tabs to nothingness. The tabs used to almost meet in the middle, but now barely reach to the 'velcro'. Utterly unusable.
Useless, tabs have no stretch.
Useless, since changing the tabs a 5+ pack is barely any good for my little one who is only 32lbs. I think this states from 33lb to 60lb and already the tabs hardly meet as there is no stretch whatsoever.
Changed recently for the worse. Not good.
Tesco nappies have been my preferred nappies for putting on my children for the last 4yrs. This last month, they seem to have change considerably and quite frankly, they are now awful to use. The straps are now much shorter and don't seem secure enough, and the nappies seem to need changing every 1-2 hours. Hope Tesco revert back to how they were previously.
Changed style, very disappointing
Used to love these nappies because they had stretchy sections on the tabs and made them a really good fit for my son. They’ve now taken this away making the nappies very tight and the tabs keep ripping because they’re not flexible enough. Very disappointed and won’t be purchasing them again.
Description is wrong
The description says produced in the USA. It says produced in Germany on the packaging. Not happy the information is wrong.
Will be switching brands
Not as good quality prior to rebrand packaging and changing the nappies. Prefer older style they seem to hold more liquid over a longer period of time. I knew previously I could put my son to bed in them and they could be trusted. Now they barely last 2 hours. Gel Crystal's seep out on the nappy directly on to my son's skin. Not happy with product overall. Will be switching brand.
Rubbish
These nappies are rubbish, they soak through and are made on the cheap. I used to buy the Tesco own brand ones and was happy paying 50p extra, they were standard and didn’t soak through. Whenever I shop here now, I give the nappies a miss which is a shame really!
Nappies don't work!
Always used Tesco nappies, including the old 5+ and never had problems. The new range just don't work though. Soaking bed for our 4 year old every night. New range don't fit so well and seem to leak. Will have to change brand I'm afraid. Please review your new design Tesco.