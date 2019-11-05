Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies 48 Pack

Good enough
I use these nappies 24/7 and never had any leaks. I was very surprised to read all the bad reviews as I am quite happy with the quality and fit. Yes I say they are not perfect with no the elasticated back they had in smaller sizes, but for the price they are good enough. It worth a try and if the nappies doesn't fit properly than change it. However every baby is different and these nappies would save you a lot of money compared to famous brand nappies.
We were happily using the Fred and Flo nappies in
We were happily using the Fred and Flo nappies in size 1 and 2 and were happy with them, bought size 3 and for some reason they don't have the elasticated back that we loved the smaller sizes for. We need an elasticated back otherwise the poo just leaks out the top of the nappy everytime. Sadly had to find a new brand.
Great daytime nappy
Despite all the bad reviews, I like these! They are soft and haven't leaked as yet. However, I do only use them during the day and use the leading brand at night. But as a daytime nappy that I change often not due to leaks but due to them getting dirty, they do the job well!
Terrible leaked
Spend the extra money on a better brand.
Probably one of the worst ones I've used. I've used asdas little angels, pampers and morrisons nutmeg. All made it through the night and kept its structure. These ones however need changing after 2 hours. The gel separates when saturated and my little one wakes up after a couple hours due to a soaked nappy. Never had this problem with any other brand. It's so bad that if I was to hold up a soaked nappy, all the gel etc would fall straight to the bottom. Obviously the soaking xan be due to having a lot of fluids but no other brand has this trouble.
Rubbish! No stretch and fit terrible
Tesco loves nappies were brilliant! When they changed to Fred and Flo they weren't good, more of a plastic feel. Now they've changed supplier they're even worse! The tabs have next to no stretch. My baby was 13lb and couldnt fit into a size 3. I tried the size 4 but they came too high up. I'm now switching to Rascal and Friends at double the cost.
Not good quality nappy compared to what they were
This new brand of Tesco nappies are really bad quality compared to what they were before. With slight wetness the nappy rips off from the side. Overall it’s noy good quality. However the the before brand I used to love the tesco love nappies.
Not for nighttime use!
These nappies are no use for nighttime. Not the brand I usually use but thought I’d try something different, definitely won’t be using them again. Every time my little one where’s one of these nappies for bed I end up having to get up in the middle of the night to completely change his pyjamas and sometimes bedding because the nappies have leaked!
Change them back!
They used to be brilliant however they have recently changed and no longer have any stretch in the sides, they don't fit properly anymore and cut into babies sides.
Why have they changed the tabs?
What I really love about these nappies were the stretchy tabs but just recently they’ve change them which I’m very disappointed about