Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4 Nappies 48 Pack

1.5(34)Write a review
£ 2.99
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Ultra Dry Nappies Size 4 48 pack.
  • "Why is it..."
  • I said to Fred, "That your face is turning red?"
  • Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off the changing space!
  • Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Nappies
  • Absorbent protection Up to 12 hours absorbent protection Helps lock away wetness Dermatologically tested
  • "Why is it… I said to Fred, That your face is turning red?" Fred did a little knowing face, now it's off to the changing space! Up to 12 Hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round. Helps lock away wetness. Helps keep the wee away from me. Tri- hook fastening. Even when I wriggle, it keeps my nappy where it should be! Fit guide shows when I'm ready for the next size up. FOP: Dermatologically Tested BOP: Dermatologically Tested Gentle against skin
  • 0, 1, 2 - newborn - cottony soft
  • 3, 4, 4+ extra absorbent, 5, 5+ extra absorbent, 6, 6+ extra absorbent - ultra dry - absorbent protection
  • Super fit, 4/4+, 5/5+, 6/6+ - cottony soft and absorbing channels
  • Easy fit pants - active days or cosy nights
  • Up to 12 hours absorbent protection, cosy nights all round
  • Helps lock away wetness
  • Dermatologically tested, gentle against skin

Information

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Care instructions
  • Under normal daytime use and to ensure the comfort and health of your baby the nappy should be changed regularly. Ensure you have everything to hand before every nappy change. Gently remove your baby's soiled nappy. Delicately wipe your baby clean with a wipe or cotton wool before putting on a fresh nappy. Remember that keeping a dry nappy on your baby will keep them comfortable and help prevent nappy rash. Never leave your baby unattended on the changing table or put a change mat on a raised surface to change your baby. Even newborns can roll off and hurt themselves. Always dispose of your nappy responsibly by placing it in a nappy bag and disposing of it with normal household waste. Never flush nappies down the toilet.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous.
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this bag away from babies, children & animals.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

48 x Nappies

Safety information

34 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Good enough

5 stars

I use these nappies 24/7 and never had any leaks. I was very surprised to read all the bad reviews as I am quite happy with the quality and fit. Yes I say they are not perfect with no the elasticated back they had in smaller sizes, but for the price they are good enough. It worth a try and if the nappies doesn't fit properly than change it. However every baby is different and these nappies would save you a lot of money compared to famous brand nappies.

We were happily using the Fred and Flo nappies in

2 stars

We were happily using the Fred and Flo nappies in size 1 and 2 and were happy with them, bought size 3 and for some reason they don't have the elasticated back that we loved the smaller sizes for. We need an elasticated back otherwise the poo just leaks out the top of the nappy everytime. Sadly had to find a new brand.

Great daytime nappy

4 stars

Despite all the bad reviews, I like these! They are soft and haven't leaked as yet. However, I do only use them during the day and use the leading brand at night. But as a daytime nappy that I change often not due to leaks but due to them getting dirty, they do the job well!

Terrible leaked

1 stars

Terrible leaked

Spend the extra money on a better brand.

1 stars

Probably one of the worst ones I've used. I've used asdas little angels, pampers and morrisons nutmeg. All made it through the night and kept its structure. These ones however need changing after 2 hours. The gel separates when saturated and my little one wakes up after a couple hours due to a soaked nappy. Never had this problem with any other brand. It's so bad that if I was to hold up a soaked nappy, all the gel etc would fall straight to the bottom. Obviously the soaking xan be due to having a lot of fluids but no other brand has this trouble.

Rubbish! No stretch and fit terrible

1 stars

Tesco loves nappies were brilliant! When they changed to Fred and Flo they weren't good, more of a plastic feel. Now they've changed supplier they're even worse! The tabs have next to no stretch. My baby was 13lb and couldnt fit into a size 3. I tried the size 4 but they came too high up. I'm now switching to Rascal and Friends at double the cost.

Not good quality nappy compared to what they were

1 stars

This new brand of Tesco nappies are really bad quality compared to what they were before. With slight wetness the nappy rips off from the side. Overall it’s noy good quality. However the the before brand I used to love the tesco love nappies.

Not for nighttime use!

1 stars

These nappies are no use for nighttime. Not the brand I usually use but thought I’d try something different, definitely won’t be using them again. Every time my little one where’s one of these nappies for bed I end up having to get up in the middle of the night to completely change his pyjamas and sometimes bedding because the nappies have leaked!

Change them back!

1 stars

They used to be brilliant however they have recently changed and no longer have any stretch in the sides, they don't fit properly anymore and cut into babies sides.

Why have they changed the tabs?

3 stars

What I really love about these nappies were the stretchy tabs but just recently they’ve change them which I’m very disappointed about

