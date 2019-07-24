Chicken Tonight Hot Jamaican Jerk Sauce 250G

Far, far TOO MUCH salt!
It's salty not jerky!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285 kJ
Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Ginger, Carrot, Garlic, Cornflour, Red Chilli (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Rice Vinegar, Ground Thyme, Allspice, Black Pepper, Salt, Green Chilli, Garlic Powder, Cassia Cinnamon, Nutmeg
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, use instructions as a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Cut 2 medium chicken breasts into chunks. 2. Add a little oil to a pan and gently fry the chicken for 5 minutes or until golden. 3. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4. 2. Place 2 medium chicken breasts in an ovenproof dish. Cook the chicken in the oven for 30 minutes. 3. Pour over the sauce and cook fro a further 10 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Produced in the UK
Provides approx. two servings
Packing. Not Recyclable
250g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Portion
|% of RI
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|285 kJ
|356 kJ
|4
|8400 kJ
|-
|68 kcal
|85 kcal
|4
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|2.0 g
|2.5 g
|4
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0.2 g
|0.3 g
|2
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4 g
|11.0 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|7.0 g
|8.8 g
|10
|90 g
|Fibre
|4.1 g
|5.1 g
|Protein
|2.0 g
|2.5 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.55 g
|0.69 g
|12
|6 g
|-
|-
|-
|-
