Chicken Tonight Hot Jamaican Jerk Sauce 250G

1(1)Write a review
£ 1.70
£0.68/100g
Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy356kJ 85kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt0.69g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285 kJ

Product Description

  • A perfectly balanced, sweet and tangy hot sauce with allspice, thyme and chilli.
  • For more inspiration and delicious recipe ideas head to chickentonight.co.uk
  • Break the monotony of midweek meals with Chicken Tonight! Our sauces use natural ingredients to help you create exciting, quick and easy meals that everyone will look forward to.
  • Make chicken amazing!
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion, Tomato Purée, Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Ginger, Carrot, Garlic, Cornflour, Red Chilli (2%), Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Rice Vinegar, Ground Thyme, Allspice, Black Pepper, Salt, Green Chilli, Garlic Powder, Cassia Cinnamon, Nutmeg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, use instructions as a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Cut 2 medium chicken breasts into chunks. 2. Add a little oil to a pan and gently fry the chicken for 5 minutes or until golden. 3. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4. 2. Place 2 medium chicken breasts in an ovenproof dish. Cook the chicken in the oven for 30 minutes. 3. Pour over the sauce and cook fro a further 10 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not serve with...
  • Rice and beans and a salad of mango, red onion, pepper and fresh mint.

Number of uses

Provides approx. two servings

Recycling info

Packing. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • contactus@chickentonight.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion% of RIReference Intake
Energy 285 kJ356 kJ48400 kJ
-68 kcal85 kcal42000 kcal
Fat 2.0 g2.5 g470 g
of which saturates 0.2 g0.3 g220 g
Carbohydrate 8.4 g11.0 g260 g
of which sugars 7.0 g8.8 g1090 g
Fibre 4.1 g5.1 g
Protein 2.0 g2.5 g50 g
Salt 0.55 g0.69 g126 g
Provides approx. two servings----

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Far, far TOO MUCH salt!

1 stars

It's salty not jerky!

