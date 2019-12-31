Chicken Tonight Lemon & Herb Moroccan 250G
Product Description
- An aromatic blend of herbs, spices and lemon with chickpeas.
- For more inspiration and delicious recipe ideas head to chickentonight.co.uk
- Break the monotony of midweek meals with Chicken Tonight! Our sauces use natural ingredients to help you create exciting, quick and easy meals that everyone will look forward to.
- Make chicken amazing!
- Ready in 20 minutes
- Chilli rating - 1
- Gluten free
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 250g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Chickpeas (10%), Onion, Parsley (5%), Raisins (5%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Olive Oil, Chicken Stock (3%) [Water, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Chicken Bones, Chicken, Salt, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Paste, Bay, Thyme], Cornflour, Garlic, Lemon Juice (3%), Mint (1%), Cumin Seeds, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Coriander, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: All appliances vary, use instructions as a guide only.
Hob
Instructions: 1. Cut 2 medium chicken breasts into chunks.
2. Add a little oil to a pan and gently fry the chicken for 5 minutes or until golden.
3. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Place 2 medium chicken breasts in an ovenproof dish. Cook the chicken in the oven for 30 minutes.
3. Pour over the sauce and cook for a further 10 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Why not serve with...
- Couscous, pitta bread, cumin roasted carrots, Greek yogurt and top with fresh coriander.
Number of uses
Provides approx. two servings
- contactus@chickentonight.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Portion
|% of RI
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|494 kJ
|618 kJ
|7
|8400 kJ
|-
|118 kcal
|148 kcal
|7
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|6.0 g
|7.5 g
|11
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0.9 g
|1.1 g
|6
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0 g
|16.0 g
|260 g
|of which sugars
|4.7 g
|5.9 g
|7
|90 g
|Fibre
|0.9 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|3.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
|1.5 g
|25
|6 g
|Provides approx. two servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
