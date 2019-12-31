By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chicken Tonight Lemon & Herb Moroccan 250G

Chicken Tonight Lemon & Herb Moroccan 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Each serving (125g as sold) contains
  • Energy618kJ 148kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.5g
    11%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars5.9g
    7%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 494 kJ

Product Description

  • An aromatic blend of herbs, spices and lemon with chickpeas.
  • For more inspiration and delicious recipe ideas head to chickentonight.co.uk
  • Break the monotony of midweek meals with Chicken Tonight! Our sauces use natural ingredients to help you create exciting, quick and easy meals that everyone will look forward to.
  • Make chicken amazing!
  • Ready in 20 minutes
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Gluten free
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 250g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Chickpeas (10%), Onion, Parsley (5%), Raisins (5%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Olive Oil, Chicken Stock (3%) [Water, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Chicken Bones, Chicken, Salt, Carrot, Onion, Tomato Paste, Bay, Thyme], Cornflour, Garlic, Lemon Juice (3%), Mint (1%), Cumin Seeds, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Salt, Coriander, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: All appliances vary, use instructions as a guide only.

Hob
Instructions: 1. Cut 2 medium chicken breasts into chunks.
2. Add a little oil to a pan and gently fry the chicken for 5 minutes or until golden.
3. Add the sauce, stir well and then cover and simmer for 15 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C fan) / 350°F / Gas Mark 4.
2. Place 2 medium chicken breasts in an ovenproof dish. Cook the chicken in the oven for 30 minutes.
3. Pour over the sauce and cook for a further 10 minutes, or until the chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not serve with...
  • Couscous, pitta bread, cumin roasted carrots, Greek yogurt and top with fresh coriander.

Number of uses

Provides approx. two servings

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • contactus@chickentonight.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g Portion% of RIReference Intake
Energy 494 kJ618 kJ78400 kJ
-118 kcal148 kcal72000 kcal
Fat 6.0 g7.5 g1170 g
of which saturates 0.9 g1.1 g620 g
Carbohydrate 13.0 g16.0 g260 g
of which sugars 4.7 g5.9 g790 g
Fibre 0.9 g1.1 g
Protein 3.0 g3.8 g50 g
Salt 1.2 g1.5 g256 g
Provides approx. two servings----

