By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cornflour 500G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Cornflour 500G
£ 1.50
£3.00/kg
Per 25g
  • Energy379kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1517kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Cornflour.
  • Fine & Versatile Great for baking and thickening gravies and sauces
  • Fine & Versatile Great for baking and thickening gravies and sauces
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cornflour.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1517kJ / 357kcal379kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate87.5g21.9g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very versatile

5 stars

This cornflour is good for all sort's of cooking baking sauces even thickening cooked fruit. Other products that claim they thicken sauce DONT.

Poor packaging

1 stars

Nothing wrong with the cornflour, but the packaging is bad...the box is flimsy with no tuck-in to close it, and the inner packs are made of a plastic that won't fold down, so we are left with an open pack on the shelf and when it's picked up it squashes in.

Change the packaging

2 stars

Terrible packaging, please bring back the tubs. This goes everywhere when you try to get it out of the bags within the box.

bring,back,the,tub

2 stars

bring,back,the,tub

I prefer tub to plastic packet

3 stars

The quality is alright but difficult to use out of the plastic packet I much prefer the tub to spoon it out

Not the right flour

3 stars

Thought it was the cornflour you make tortilla wraps with now got rock hard corn flour in my frying pan oops

Usually bought next

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Silver Spoon Caster Sugar 1Kg

£ 1.60
£1.60/kg

Bisto The Original Gravy Powder 400G

£ 2.20
£0.55/100g

Stockwell & Co. Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.45
£0.30/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here