Tesco Cornflour 500G

Very versatile
This cornflour is good for all sort's of cooking baking sauces even thickening cooked fruit. Other products that claim they thicken sauce DONT.
Poor packaging
Nothing wrong with the cornflour, but the packaging is bad...the box is flimsy with no tuck-in to close it, and the inner packs are made of a plastic that won't fold down, so we are left with an open pack on the shelf and when it's picked up it squashes in.
Change the packaging
Terrible packaging, please bring back the tubs. This goes everywhere when you try to get it out of the bags within the box.
bring,back,the,tub
I prefer tub to plastic packet
The quality is alright but difficult to use out of the plastic packet I much prefer the tub to spoon it out
Not the right flour
Thought it was the cornflour you make tortilla wraps with now got rock hard corn flour in my frying pan oops