Ambrosia Deluxe Custard Belgian Milk Chocolate 110G
Product Description
- Chocolate Custard with Belgian Milk Chocolate.
- Our deluxe range, our creamiest, most luxurious velvety custard
- Made with fresh West Country cream
- Blended with our finest ingredients
- 100% natural flavours
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starch, Milk Chocolate Powder made with Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cream (2%) (Milk), Whey (Milk), Total Milk content 67%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Best Before End: See Lid
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 ODU.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121
- ROI - 1800 93 2814
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 ODU.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (110g)
|Energy
|533kJ/
|586kJ/
|-
|127kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|4.6g
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|20.6g
|of which Sugars
|15.2g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.11g
|Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
