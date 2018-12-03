By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride All American Classic Mac & Cheese 350G

2(1)Write a review
Homepride All American Classic Mac & Cheese 350G
£ 1.80
£0.51/100g
Per 1/4 pouch (87g) portion
  • Energy321kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 369kJ

Product Description

  • Creamy Cheese sauce for pasta with cheddar cheese.
  • Looking to create an easy, tasty Classic Mac and Cheese? Try Homepride All American Classic Mac and Cheese Pasta Bake 350g. A simple and easy pasta bake sauce that helps you get it right every time so the whole family can enjoy.
  • Perfect for a hassle free, delicious and warming dinner all the family will love. Why not try cooking with chicken, topping with lots of cheese and serving with a side of garlic bread or a salad? Or it makes the perfect side dish at a BBQ.
  Awesome Mac & Cheese is as easy as 1,2,3...
  1 Preheat your oven (180°C/Gas Mark 4/Fan 160°C).
  2 Cook 200g dry macaroni until soft then drain and transfer back into the pan. Add the pouch of sauce, 50g grated mature cheddar cheese and 75ml semi-skimmed milk and stir until the pasta is coated well. Transfer into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish and top with another 50g grated mature cheddar cheese.
  3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes until bubbling and golden.
  Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
  • What you will need:
  • • 100g Grated Mature cheddar cheese
  • • 200g Dry Macaroni or Spirali pasta
  • • Semi Skimmed Milk
  • Homepride have an extensive range of cooking sauces, including our famous Creamy Tomato and Herb and Tomato and Bacon Pasta Bake Sauce 485g, our Curry Cooking Sauce Can 400g, the nation's favourite canned curry cooking sauce, the All American Sticky Range and the latest addition Homepride's Naturally Simple range, made with 100% Natural Ingredients, just like you'd find in your cooking cupboard. The Mac and Cheese range also comes in Spicy and Smoky flavours.
  • With over 40 years of expertise in crafting cooking sauces Homepride helps you get it right every time and deliver a delicious dinner for your family. Homepride's sauces help anyone cook a wide range of British & Italian dishes. From Italian favourites like Tomato & Herb Pasta Bake, to British classics like Sausage Casserole... there's a Homepride product that you and your family will love! And with the launch of our new Homepride ‘All American Mac & Cheese" range to complement our 'All American Sticky' sauces, we're bringing the popular flavours of American cuisine to UK consumers in mouth-watering flavours! Fred, the famous bowler-hatted mascot of the brand, turned 50 in 2014!
  • Homepride All American Classic Mac and Cheese Pasta Bake 350g is a convenient and tasty sauce for the whole family to enjoy
  • Ready in 3 easy steps
  • Low sugar
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cheddar Cheese (3%) (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Salt, Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Lactose (from Milk), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Leek Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Awesome Mac & Cheese is as easy as 1,2,3...
1 Preheat your oven (180°C/Gas Mark 4/Fan 160°C).
2 Cook 200g dry macaroni until soft then drain and transfer back into the pan. Add the pouch of sauce, 50g grated mature cheddar cheese and 75ml semi-skimmed milk and stir until the pasta is coated well. Transfer into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish and top with another 50g grated mature cheddar cheese.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Serve with garlic bread and salad, or as a great side dish for BBQs.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Fred's Tips
  • For an extra special Mac & Cheese, try adding chopped cooked bacon in with the sauce.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Get In Touch
  • If you have any problems please keep the pouch and contact our Consumer Relations Departments. Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
  • You can write to us:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 pouch (87g) portion as sold
Energy 369kJ321kJ89kcal77kcal
Fat 7.4g6.4g
of which Saturates 2.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate 4.1g3.6g
of which Sugars 1.0g0.9g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 1.5g1.3g
Salt 0.73g0.64g
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

2 stars

Very easy to make, only uses one pan but what a bland taste. Thankfully I had some mature cheddar for the topping which livened it up, but I needed a lot :(

