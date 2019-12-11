Schwartz Paprika 40G

Delicious!
Used this product in a winter soup recipe, it was so delicious! The spice was good quality and fairly strong tasting which suited me perfectly.
Perfect Paprika
For me, this product is a store cupboard essential. There is no other spice that I use so frequently, and that is so versatile. The Schwartz Paprika in particular I have found to be great quality and really adds a good amount of both flavour and colour to my dishes.
I always trust Schwartz that their spices will be
I always trust Schwartz that their spices will be fresh and the best quality. Schwartz Paprika is no exception. It has a vibrant red colour and impressive taste addition to any cuisine you are making at home. Always in my spice rack!
Excellent product! I used this to make garlic & pa
Excellent product! I used this to make garlic & paprika chicken drumsticks, which were a real hit.
A spice cupboard essential!
This is one of my go-to spices and I use it in nearly everything! Definitely a spice cupboard essential. I mainly use it for homemade potato wedges as well as being an essential ingredient in chillies and my sweet potato and chickpea curry. It also accompanies avocado toast PERFECTLY. Schwartz make great quality spices packed full of flavour. I wouldn’t use anything else now.
My go-to spice
I love to add Schwartz Paprkira to my dishes its great addition to absolutely any recipe and adds a subtle earthiness to my meals. I love the hint of sweet pepper it gives, this delicious spice can a be used all recipes, I even add it to our spaghetti bolognese it adds a great depth of flavour and is very moreish, the kids love it as much as I do. I grew up watching my mum cook with Schwartz herbs and spices so it is my go-to brand that I like to use.
perfect for spicing up winter dishes
Great quality product. Packs the warming spicy flavour I needed for my paprika sweet potato stew. A little goes a long way, so this should last me through the cold winter months.
Fantastic and easy to use product, I've added mine
Fantastic and easy to use product, I've added mine to loads of recipes including tomato soup and also chips. Gives that extra kick without being too spicy.