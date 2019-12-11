By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Paprika 40G

5(8)Write a review
Schwartz Paprika 40G
£ 1.60
£0.40/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Paprika
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Ground from whole for a vibrant colour and full-bodied flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ground from whole
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Add a rich, red colour to pork and chicken stews or use with saffron and lemon for a vibrant paella.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

4 stars

Used this product in a winter soup recipe, it was so delicious! The spice was good quality and fairly strong tasting which suited me perfectly.

Perfect Paprika

5 stars

For me, this product is a store cupboard essential. There is no other spice that I use so frequently, and that is so versatile. The Schwartz Paprika in particular I have found to be great quality and really adds a good amount of both flavour and colour to my dishes.

I always trust Schwartz that their spices will be

5 stars

I always trust Schwartz that their spices will be fresh and the best quality. Schwartz Paprika is no exception. It has a vibrant red colour and impressive taste addition to any cuisine you are making at home. Always in my spice rack!

Excellent product! I used this to make garlic & pa

5 stars

Excellent product! I used this to make garlic & paprika chicken drumsticks, which were a real hit.

A spice cupboard essential!

5 stars

This is one of my go-to spices and I use it in nearly everything! Definitely a spice cupboard essential. I mainly use it for homemade potato wedges as well as being an essential ingredient in chillies and my sweet potato and chickpea curry. It also accompanies avocado toast PERFECTLY. Schwartz make great quality spices packed full of flavour. I wouldn’t use anything else now.

My go-to spice

5 stars

I love to add Schwartz Paprkira to my dishes its great addition to absolutely any recipe and adds a subtle earthiness to my meals. I love the hint of sweet pepper it gives, this delicious spice can a be used all recipes, I even add it to our spaghetti bolognese it adds a great depth of flavour and is very moreish, the kids love it as much as I do. I grew up watching my mum cook with Schwartz herbs and spices so it is my go-to brand that I like to use.

perfect for spicing up winter dishes

5 stars

Great quality product. Packs the warming spicy flavour I needed for my paprika sweet potato stew. A little goes a long way, so this should last me through the cold winter months.

Fantastic and easy to use product, I've added mine

5 stars

Fantastic and easy to use product, I've added mine to loads of recipes including tomato soup and also chips. Gives that extra kick without being too spicy.

Usually bought next

Schwartz Ground Cumin 37G

£ 1.60
£0.43/10g

Offer

Schwartz Turmeric 37G

£ 1.60
£0.43/10g

Offer

Schwartz Cayenne Chilli Pepper 26G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.62/10g

Offer

Schwartz Ground Cinnamon 39G

£ 1.60
£0.41/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here