By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Turmeric 37G

5(6)Write a review
Schwartz Turmeric 37G
£ 1.60
£0.43/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Ground Turmeric
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Grown in India for a deliciously authentic colour and flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Grown in India
  • Pack size: 37g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... Add to Indian yoghurt-based marinades with chilli and lemon, curries or aromatic biryani and rice dishes.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

37g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great to have in your spice rack

5 stars

Great addition to have in the spice rack, have used it in curries and soup.

I loved this product!

5 stars

As a fussy eater, I was slightly apprehensive to try this. Therefore, I decided to add it to the simplest recipe that I know I love: a vegetable soup. I was definitely not disappointed! I simply added 2 teaspoons of the Turmeric Powder into my soup and voila - it was ready for me to eat. I absolutely loved the taste and will definitely be making it again. It's so healthy and the soup is perfect for a cold Winter's day.

Lovely spice, nice depth and intensity of flavour,

5 stars

Lovely spice, nice depth and intensity of flavour, we use it alot when cooking, adding it to water when cooking rice really lifts the flavour.

Love this Turmeric. You only need to use a little

5 stars

Love this Turmeric. You only need to use a little to add great flavour to your dishes. I add it to everything!

Aromatic and flavoursome

5 stars

This is a great product of wonderful quality. It has that beautiful vibrant colour that turmeric is known for and enables you to create dishes with a vibrant and spicy flavour. I used it to create Turmeric Vegetable Rice. It gave it a lovely aromatic taste and a bright yellow appearance, perfect for brightening these dull winter days or complimenting summer dishes! I am particularly impressed with the packaging of this Schwartz product, the sturdy glass bottle and flip top lid enable you to sprinkle the desired amount into your dishes. It has a stylish orange and black appearance which looks great in my spice rack. I will certainly purchase it again.

Excellent Spice

5 stars

"I love spices and I know it’s important to make sure that the spices you buy are pure and not mixed with anything else. The Schwartz turmeric powder is fresh, pungent and has a great texture without a grainy feel. It gives a vibrant colour to any dishes you add it to. You only need to use a little to add great flavour to your dishes, be it curries, dhals, or simply a turmeric latte or turmeric tea. I drink a lot of turmeric tea as turmeric has been scientifically proved to have lots of health benefits and it is full of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. I particularly like the packaging that the Schwartz turmeric comes in. The flip top glass bottle is great for sprinkling just the right amount of spice in to my dishes without handling it, as pure ground turmeric has a tendency to stain. The added bonus is that the bottle also fits perfectly into my spice rack for easy storage."

Usually bought next

Schwartz Ground Cumin 37G

£ 1.60
£0.43/10g

Offer

Schwartz Paprika 40G

£ 1.60
£0.40/10g

Offer

Schwartz Ground Cinnamon 39G

£ 1.60
£0.41/10g

Offer

Tesco Ground Coriander 36G

£ 0.85
£0.24/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here