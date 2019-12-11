Schwartz Turmeric 37G

Great to have in your spice rack
Great addition to have in the spice rack, have used it in curries and soup.
As a fussy eater, I was slightly apprehensive to try this. Therefore, I decided to add it to the simplest recipe that I know I love: a vegetable soup. I was definitely not disappointed! I simply added 2 teaspoons of the Turmeric Powder into my soup and voila - it was ready for me to eat. I absolutely loved the taste and will definitely be making it again. It's so healthy and the soup is perfect for a cold Winter's day.
Lovely spice, nice depth and intensity of flavour, we use it alot when cooking, adding it to water when cooking rice really lifts the flavour.
Love this Turmeric. You only need to use a little to add great flavour to your dishes. I add it to everything!
This is a great product of wonderful quality. It has that beautiful vibrant colour that turmeric is known for and enables you to create dishes with a vibrant and spicy flavour. I used it to create Turmeric Vegetable Rice. It gave it a lovely aromatic taste and a bright yellow appearance, perfect for brightening these dull winter days or complimenting summer dishes! I am particularly impressed with the packaging of this Schwartz product, the sturdy glass bottle and flip top lid enable you to sprinkle the desired amount into your dishes. It has a stylish orange and black appearance which looks great in my spice rack. I will certainly purchase it again.
"I love spices and I know it’s important to make sure that the spices you buy are pure and not mixed with anything else. The Schwartz turmeric powder is fresh, pungent and has a great texture without a grainy feel. It gives a vibrant colour to any dishes you add it to. You only need to use a little to add great flavour to your dishes, be it curries, dhals, or simply a turmeric latte or turmeric tea. I drink a lot of turmeric tea as turmeric has been scientifically proved to have lots of health benefits and it is full of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. I particularly like the packaging that the Schwartz turmeric comes in. The flip top glass bottle is great for sprinkling just the right amount of spice in to my dishes without handling it, as pure ground turmeric has a tendency to stain. The added bonus is that the bottle also fits perfectly into my spice rack for easy storage."