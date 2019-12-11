Schwartz Garlic Granules 50G

Love it, highly recommend!
We're a family that is always using garlic but with two disabled people in the house, sometimes cutting the fresh garlic can be quite tricky. We've been using the granules for a while now and it's made cooking so much easier! It tastes as good as fresh garlic and now we can add it to even more meals with ease! We won't be without it now!
They're full of flavour & super easy to cook with
These are so full of flavour and perfect for making your own garlic bread!
Personally being a fan of garlic because of its taste and health benefits, I loved the idea of Schwartz introducing garlic granules to the market. The idea to use it was to sprinkle it on top of my dishes especially for our most favourite family meals such as pizza and spaghetti. I loved how the garlic granules enhance the end flavour of my creations and how simple, quick and easy it is to use the product. The bottle is very user friendly and the lid ensures the granules remain fresh even until the last bit of the product is being used in cooking. I would definitely recommend others to try the Garlic Granules by Schwartz, as it immediately helps in uplifting the flavour of the savoury dishes by making them even more tastier and the beautiful aroma is absolutely brilliant. I'm so glad to have come across this product, and I'm hoping to continue using it in the future too!