By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Garlic Granules 50G

5(3)Write a review
Schwartz Garlic Granules 50G
£ 1.60
£0.32/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Garlic Granules
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Ground from whole for a sweet pungent aroma and full-bodied flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Ground from whole
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Top Tips... A quick no fuss way to add rich flavour to Bolognese or pasta sauces, sprinkle over pizza or toss into stir fries.
  • 1/4 tsp is equivalent to 1 fresh clove.

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

50g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it, highly recommend!

5 stars

We're a family that is always using garlic but with two disabled people in the house, sometimes cutting the fresh garlic can be quite tricky. We've been using the granules for a while now and it's made cooking so much easier! It tastes as good as fresh garlic and now we can add it to even more meals with ease! We won't be without it now!

They're full of flavour & super easy to cook with

5 stars

These are so full of flavour and perfect for making your own garlic bread!

Personally being a fan of garlic because of its ta

5 stars

Personally being a fan of garlic because of its taste and health benefits, I loved the idea of Schwartz introducing garlic granules to the market. The idea to use it was to sprinkle it on top of my dishes especially for our most favourite family meals such as pizza and spaghetti. I loved how the garlic granules enhance the end flavour of my creations and how simple, quick and easy it is to use the product. The bottle is very user friendly and the lid ensures the granules remain fresh even until the last bit of the product is being used in cooking. I would definitely recommend others to try the Garlic Granules by Schwartz, as it immediately helps in uplifting the flavour of the savoury dishes by making them even more tastier and the beautiful aroma is absolutely brilliant. I'm so glad to have come across this product, and I'm hoping to continue using it in the future too!

Usually bought next

Tesco Garlic Granules 56G

£ 0.80
£0.14/10g

Tesco Onion Granules 52G

£ 0.85
£0.16/10g

Schwartz Mixed Herbs 11G

£ 1.60
£1.46/10g

Offer

Tesco Dried Oregano 14G

£ 0.70
£0.50/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here