Schwartz Ground Cinnamon 39G

Lovely smell. Versatile product
Loved this cinnamon, it's very versatile to use. Can be used within sweet or savoury dishes. I used the cinnamon within my brownies, which is perfect to make in the winter months. The smell is amazing too!
Huge fan of Schwartz! Love this cinnamon!
Huge fan of Schwartz and their ground cinnamon in particular. It's so flavoursome (a little really goes a long way) and so versatile to work with. I use it to make stewed apples I have with pork, French toast or porridge, add it to my coffee, sprinkle it on apple pie and it really adds depth to my chilli too. I'm really impressed with the packaging too - it's durable and even though it's fallen off my worktop once or twice, never smashed or spilled! Definitely a cupboard staple for me and this is by far the best ground cinnamon I've tried in terms of flavour. Would highly recommend: great value for money and it can really transform a dish, taking it up a notch.
Sweet but spicy = perfect!
This is the best ground cinnamon I have ever used, it tastes sweet but spicy at the same time which adds a lovely taste to my morning porridge. I also add this to my hot chocolates and coffees during Winter.
Schwartz makes christmas
Cinnamon's a must have at Christmas and schwartz is always easy. Great to have in the cupboard and we add it to savoury as well as sweet dishes!
Go to spice
Great quality product. I've been using it for baking and general cooking. It's great for using in curries, vegetables and baking.
Great brand and product!
I am very impressed with the quality of this product. It is packaged very well too, definitely will not leak. It smells absolutely divine, so spicy and warm. I made vegan cinnamon and apple flapjacks with this powder and they were delicious, what made them so nice was the cinnamon flavour coming through, absolutely perfect for the festive season. Very tasty and festive and warm. I can't wait to bake more things with this product! I think I will make muffins next. This product is a must have in your cupboard, especially if you are a baker. Even if you do not have much experience baking, this product is easy to use. Great product and brand!
The smell and taste of Christmas
I love the smell of this cinnamon - makes me think of Christmas. It's a good quality ingredient, which I use regularly in my baking. I predominately use it for sweet recipes.
Goodness and taste lovely .
