By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Schwartz Ground Cinnamon 39G

4.5(8)Write a review
Schwartz Ground Cinnamon 39G
£ 1.60
£0.41/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Ground Cinnamon (Cassia).
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Matured for up to 20 years giving time to develop a sweet, warm & aromatic flavour

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Matured for up to 20 years
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Use sparingly.
  • Top Tips... Sprinkle over apple pies, cakes and biscuits. Also delicious in tagines or casseroles

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk

Net Contents

39g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely smell. Versatile product

4 stars

Loved this cinnamon, it's very versatile to use. Can be used within sweet or savoury dishes. I used the cinnamon within my brownies, which is perfect to make in the winter months. The smell is amazing too!

Huge fan of Schwartz! Love this cinnamon!

5 stars

Huge fan of Schwartz and their ground cinnamon in particular. It's so flavoursome (a little really goes a long way) and so versatile to work with. I use it to make stewed apples I have with pork, French toast or porridge, add it to my coffee, sprinkle it on apple pie and it really adds depth to my chilli too. I'm really impressed with the packaging too - it's durable and even though it's fallen off my worktop once or twice, never smashed or spilled! Definitely a cupboard staple for me and this is by far the best ground cinnamon I've tried in terms of flavour. Would highly recommend: great value for money and it can really transform a dish, taking it up a notch.

Sweet but spicy = perfect!

5 stars

This is the best ground cinnamon I have ever used, it tastes sweet but spicy at the same time which adds a lovely taste to my morning porridge. I also add this to my hot chocolates and coffees during Winter.

Schwartz makes christmas

5 stars

Cinnamon's a must have at Christmas and schwartz is always easy. Great to have in the cupboard and we add it to savoury as well as sweet dishes!

Go to spice

5 stars

Great quality product. I've been using it for baking and general cooking. It's great for using in curries, vegetables and baking.

Great brand and product!

5 stars

I am very impressed with the quality of this product. It is packaged very well too, definitely will not leak. It smells absolutely divine, so spicy and warm. I made vegan cinnamon and apple flapjacks with this powder and they were delicious, what made them so nice was the cinnamon flavour coming through, absolutely perfect for the festive season. Very tasty and festive and warm. I can't wait to bake more things with this product! I think I will make muffins next. This product is a must have in your cupboard, especially if you are a baker. Even if you do not have much experience baking, this product is easy to use. Great product and brand!

The smell and taste of Christmas

5 stars

I love the smell of this cinnamon - makes me think of Christmas. It's a good quality ingredient, which I use regularly in my baking. I predominately use it for sweet recipes.

Goodness and taste lovely .

2 stars

Goodness and taste lovely .

Usually bought next

Schwartz Ground Ginger 26G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.62/10g

Offer

Schwartz Ground Nutmeg 32G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.50/10g

Offer

Schwartz Ground Mixed Spice 28G Jar

£ 1.60
£0.57/10g

Offer

Tesco Ground Ginger 38G

£ 0.85
£0.22/10g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here