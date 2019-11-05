By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Honey Monster Wheat Puffs Cereal 520G

2(10)Write a review
Honey Monster Wheat Puffs Cereal 520G
£ 2.90
£0.56/100g
Each 30g serving without milk contains:
  • Energy448kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.5g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1513kJ

Product Description

  • Puffed wheat sweetened with sugar and honey, fortified with vitamins and iron.
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • How we make our puffs
  • Not much goes into making our puffs taste so good. It takes only three simple steps...
  • 1 We carefully select grains of wheat
  • 2 We steam the wheat until it puffs
  • 3 We drizzle the puffs with a dash of sweetness and honey
  • It's that simple!
  • What makes our grain so monstrously good?
  • Even something as small as grain can be mighty, it's what's inside that counts. Here's what's going on in our grain.
  • Vitamins
  • Our grains are fortified with B vitamins. B vitamins help to release energy and contribute to skin, eye and heart health+
  • High Fibre
  • Our grains are packed with tons of fibre. Fibre helps maintain a healthy digestive system+
  • Iron
  • Our grains are fortified with iron. Iron helps with brain function and overall feelings of energy+
  • Low Fat
  • Our grains are naturally low in both fat and salt
  • +This product contains fibre, vitamins B1, B2 & B3 and Iron.
  • Nothing scary in here
  • We're not afraid to show our true colours.
  • Real Monsters have nothing to hide! Being scary isn't us but being tasty is, so we've rethought our recipe and we use just the right amount of sweetness and honey to make our puffs monstrously good.
  • Good grain
  • Low fat
  • High fibre
  • Wheat puffs with a dash of honey
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 520g
  • B vitamins help to release energy and contribute to skin, eye and heart health
  • Fibre helps maintain a healthy digestive system
  • Iron helps with brain function and overall feelings of energy
  • Low fat
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Puffed Wheat (62.5%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar (13%), Honey (3.6%), Soluble Gluco Fibre, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Vitamins and Minerals (Iron, Niacin (B3), Riboflavin (B2), Thiamin (B1))

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Produced & packed in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 17 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Monster Brands Ltd.,
  • Breighton Airfield,
  • Bubwith,
  • Selby,
  • YO8 6DH.

Return to

  • Quality Promise
  • We would like you to enjoy Honey Monster Puffs in perfect condition. However, if the contents are unsatisfactory please return the product with the top flap which displays the Best Before code to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Monster Brands Ltd.,
  • Breighton Airfield,
  • Bubwith,
  • Selby,
  • YO8 6DH.
  • If possible please state when and where the product was purchased. We shall be pleased to recompense you for your pack and postage.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • The Quality Promise is open to the U.K. and Republic of Ireland.
  • Visit us at: honeymonster.co.uk

Net Contents

520g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving%RI* per 30g servingRI* for an average adult
Energy 1513kJ448kJ5%8400kJ
-357kcal107kcal5%2000kcal
Fat 1.8g0.5g<1%70g
(of which saturates)0.3g<0.1g<1%20g
Carbohydrate 74.0g22.0g
(of which sugars)22.0g6.6g7%90g
Fibre 8.4g2.5g
Protein 7.1g2.1g4%50g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g<1%6g
Thiamin (B1)0.8mg (73% NRV)0.2mg (22% NRV)
Riboflavin (B2)0.8mg (57% NRV)0.2mg (17% NRV)
Niacin (B3)8.0mg (50% NRV)2.4mg (15% NRV)
Iron7.0mg (50% NRV)2.1mg (15% NRV)
Vitamins & Minerals----
This pack contains approximately 17 servings----
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Always loved these as a child. They're disgusting

1 stars

Always loved these as a child. They're disgusting now. Absolutely tasteless. Won't ever buy them again unless they bring back the original taste

Not nice

1 stars

Not like sugar puffs at all. Very small and urgh no, through them away

What have they done to the sugar puffs?

2 stars

I was trying to purchase sugar puffs as I had a hankering for them after many years. Not being able to get them I looked on line and saw that this is the replacement for them. Unfortunately it is nothing at all like the original. The lovely honey taste is not there and after a very few minutes in a little milk they taste only of puffed wheat. I am disappointed and will not be purchasing them again.

What happened to "sugar puffs" They should include

1 stars

What happened to "sugar puffs" They should include a pestle& mortar in the box to help chew them no taste awful time to feed the birds no don't want to be done for cruelty!

Tasteless

1 stars

Very dry tastless disappointing

Best cereal ever made

5 stars

Best cereal ever made

SENSATIONAL

5 stars

the best cereal out there, my childhood fav <3 love u honey monster ;)

Rubbish they are bland and tasteless Bring back t

1 stars

Rubbish they are bland and tasteless Bring back the sugar puffs we all love

If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

1 stars

What on earth has happened to the old style sugar puffs, this is the only cereal I take, but sadly no more, having poured my self a bowl of sugar puffs (now wheat puffs) they were bland and near enough tasteless, I'll certainly NEVER purchase them again. I appreciate this is not anything to do with Tesco, but due to other external sources in this health ridden madness society that we now seem to live in. Even the packaging looks somewhat cheap, tacky and unwelcoming, so for me I must bid farewell to my Sugar puffs, I will never ever purchase this "replacement" muck again. I'll just empty the contents from the "wheat puff" box into the bin. Very unhappy that yet again something else is being changed to suit other groups people.

Tasteless! Nothing like they used to be :(

1 stars

I haven't had these in years (can rarely afford cereal) but really wanted some recently so I ordered some. Unfortunately they've been completely ruined. Almost no honey/sugar/anything on them at all. Like CoCo Pops these have been completely ruined. Only way they're tolerable is if you add honey or sugar but still nothing like they used to be. Another childhood favourite ruined :(

Usually bought next

Tesco Wheat Biscuits Cereal 24 Pack

£ 1.60
£0.07/each

Ready Brek Original Porridge 450G

£ 2.00
£0.44/100g

Weetabix Cereal 24 Pack

£ 2.80
£0.12/each

Kellogg's Crunchy Nut Corn Flakes Cereal 500G

£ 3.00
£0.60/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here