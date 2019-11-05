Honey Monster Wheat Puffs Cereal 520G

Always loved these as a child. They're disgusting
Always loved these as a child. They're disgusting now. Absolutely tasteless. Won't ever buy them again unless they bring back the original taste
Not nice
Not like sugar puffs at all. Very small and urgh no, through them away
What have they done to the sugar puffs?
I was trying to purchase sugar puffs as I had a hankering for them after many years. Not being able to get them I looked on line and saw that this is the replacement for them. Unfortunately it is nothing at all like the original. The lovely honey taste is not there and after a very few minutes in a little milk they taste only of puffed wheat. I am disappointed and will not be purchasing them again.
What happened to "sugar puffs" They should include
What happened to "sugar puffs" They should include a pestle& mortar in the box to help chew them no taste awful time to feed the birds no don't want to be done for cruelty!
Tasteless
Very dry tastless disappointing
Best cereal ever made
SENSATIONAL
the best cereal out there, my childhood fav <3 love u honey monster ;)
Rubbish they are bland and tasteless Bring back t
Rubbish they are bland and tasteless Bring back the sugar puffs we all love
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
What on earth has happened to the old style sugar puffs, this is the only cereal I take, but sadly no more, having poured my self a bowl of sugar puffs (now wheat puffs) they were bland and near enough tasteless, I'll certainly NEVER purchase them again. I appreciate this is not anything to do with Tesco, but due to other external sources in this health ridden madness society that we now seem to live in. Even the packaging looks somewhat cheap, tacky and unwelcoming, so for me I must bid farewell to my Sugar puffs, I will never ever purchase this "replacement" muck again. I'll just empty the contents from the "wheat puff" box into the bin. Very unhappy that yet again something else is being changed to suit other groups people.
Tasteless! Nothing like they used to be :(
I haven't had these in years (can rarely afford cereal) but really wanted some recently so I ordered some. Unfortunately they've been completely ruined. Almost no honey/sugar/anything on them at all. Like CoCo Pops these have been completely ruined. Only way they're tolerable is if you add honey or sugar but still nothing like they used to be. Another childhood favourite ruined :(