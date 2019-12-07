By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Homepride Smoky American Smoky Mac & Cheese 350G

2.5(3)
Homepride Smoky American Smoky Mac & Cheese 350G
£ 1.80
£0.51/100g
Per 1/4 pouch (87g) portion
  • Energy318kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.64g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ

Product Description

  • Smoky Cheese sauce for pasta with cheddar cheese.
  • Salt compliant 2017*
  • *Based on UK government salt targets 2017 (per 100g as sold)
  • Homepride's all American pasta bakes range is inspired by the classic flavours of the USA!
  • Quick n' easy
  • Low sugar
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Tomato Purée, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Salt, Egg Yolk Powder, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Lactose (from Milk), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Leek Powder, Sugar, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Mustard, Soya and Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Awesome Mac & Cheese is as easy as 1, 2, 3.....
1 Preheat your oven (180°C/Gas Mark 4/Fan 160°C).
2 Cook 200g dry macaroni until soft then drain and transfer back into the pan. Add the pouch of sauce, 50g grated mature cheddar cheese and 75ml semi-skimmed milk and stir until the pasta is coated well. Transfer into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish and top with another 50g grated mature cheddar cheese.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Serve with garlic bread and salad, or as a great side dish for BBQs.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Fred's Tips
  • For an extra special Mac & Cheese, try topping with chopped crispy bacon before baking or some sliced japalenos for extra heat.

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • If you have any problems please keep the pouch and contact our Consumer Relations Department. Phone 0800 022 3395 Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
  • You can write to us:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 pouch (87g) portion as sold
Energy 365kJ318kJ88kcal77kcal
Fat 7.2g6.3g
of which Saturates 1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate 4.3g3.7g
of which Sugars 1.1g1.0g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 1.4g1.2g
Salt 0.74g0.64g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not very cheesy

1 stars

Not very cheesy

Not a nice taste at all

2 stars

Not a nice flavour at all. Very chemically. Thought the kids would love this but had to give it to the dogs.

Great taste

5 stars

Added mushrooms and smoked streaky bacon

