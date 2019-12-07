Homepride Smoky American Smoky Mac & Cheese 350G

Not very cheesy
Not a nice taste at all
Not a nice flavour at all. Very chemically. Thought the kids would love this but had to give it to the dogs.
Great taste
Added mushrooms and smoked streaky bacon
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Double Cream (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (2%) (Milk), Tomato Purée, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Salt, Egg Yolk Powder, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Flavourings (contain Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Ground White Pepper, Lactose (from Milk), Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Leek Powder, Sugar, Colour (Mixed Carotenes)
Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Oven cook
Instructions: Awesome Mac & Cheese is as easy as 1, 2, 3.....
1 Preheat your oven (180°C/Gas Mark 4/Fan 160°C).
2 Cook 200g dry macaroni until soft then drain and transfer back into the pan. Add the pouch of sauce, 50g grated mature cheddar cheese and 75ml semi-skimmed milk and stir until the pasta is coated well. Transfer into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish and top with another 50g grated mature cheddar cheese.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
Serve with garlic bread and salad, or as a great side dish for BBQs.
Product of the UK
This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
Pouch. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled
350g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 pouch (87g) portion as sold
|Energy
|365kJ
|318kJ
|88kcal
|77kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|6.3g
|of which Saturates
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|3.7g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.64g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|This pouch contains approximately 4 portions
