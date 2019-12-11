Heinz Cream Of Asparagus With Croutons Cup Soup 72G
Offer
- Energy348kJ 83kcal4%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt1.2g19%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 140kJ
Product Description
- Cream of Asparagus Cup Soup with Croutons.
- WARMING HEARTS SINCE 1910.
- A mugful of delicious Heinz Soup: ready in an instant.
- Say hello to the satisfying silky taste of asparagus... and wave goodbye to hassle.
- NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
- LOW FAT.
- NO ADDED MSG.
- VEGETARIAN.
- Pack size: 72g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Water, White Asparagus (7%), Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Palm Fat, Pea Powder, Glucose Syrup, Green Asparagus (1%), Croutons (1%, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Fat, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant - Rosemary Extract), Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavourings (contain Milk), Chives, Milk Proteins, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier - Mono - and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end - see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How to prepare.
- 1. Empty a sachet into a cup or mug.
- 2. Add 230ml of boiling water.
- 3. Stir well & wait 2 minutes.
- 4. Sit back, relax and enjoy!
Number of uses
Servings per sachet - 1
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757
- (ROI 1800 995311)
- Or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote the quality code on the base of pack.
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG.
- H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
- Avoca Court,
- Blackrock,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 18g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|when made up as instructed Per 100g
|when made up as instructed Per cup
|%RI*
|Energy
|140kJ
|348kJ
|-
|33kcal
|83kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.6g
|4.1g
|6%
|- of which saturates
|0.8g
|2.1g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|10.0g
|4%
|- of which sugars
|0.3g
|0.8g
|<1%
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.5g
|1.3g
|3%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.2g
|19%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019