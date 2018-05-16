Xprt. For Men Refreshing Shower Gel 250Ml

Product Description
- Xprt For Men refreshing shower gel
- Xprt For Men Refreshing Shower Gel has been engineered to provide a deep clean while protecting and balancing skin pH. With added sea minerals. A refreshing scent with woody, aromatic and citrus accords. Dermatologically tested.
- Sea Minerals Protects and balances skin pH For hair and body
- Contains 25% Recycled Plastic
- © Tesco 2019. SC5258
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Benzophenone-4, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, CI 18965, Maris Sal, Hexylene Glycol, CI 42051.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to wet skin using your hand, a sponge or puff. Work into a lather and rinse thoroughly.
Warnings
- Avoid contact with eyes, should this happen rinse well with clean warm water.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled Cap. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
