Tesco Beauty Hand And Nail Cream 75Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Tesco Beauty Conditioning Hand & Nail Cream
  • Hand and nail cream with panthenol is specially formulated to soften hands and cuticles, for smooth, hydrated, healthy looking hands and nails. Dermatologically tested.
  • With pro vitamin B5 & vitamin E
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Stearic Acid, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate Se, Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Petrolatum, Sodium Carbomer, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Parfum, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Citral, Eugenol, Potassium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol.

Storage

Once opened, use within 12 months

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply evenly to the hands, paying particular attention to nails and cuticles

Warnings

  • Warning: Avoid contact with eyes, should this occur rinse with water immediately. For external use only.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice product.

5 stars

