Tesco Unicorn Fairy Cake Kit 265G

Preparation Guidelines

Adult supervision recommended

You will need: 1 medium egg; 15ml semi-skimmed milk; 80g unsalted butter; icing sugar for dusting; cupcake or muffin tray.

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.

2. Place the 6 fairy cake cases in a cupcake or muffin tray.

3. Empty the cake mix into a bowl, add the egg, 10ml (1 tbsp) of milk and 40g of melted butter and mix using an electric or hand whisk for 2-3 minutes.

4. Divide the mix equally between the 6 cases and bake in the centre of the oven for approximately 10 minutes until golden brown.

5. Remove from the oven, leave to cool in the tray for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.

6. Empty the icing mix into a bowl, add 40g of softened unsalted butter, 5ml (1tsp) of milk and beat with a spoon for 5 minutes until light and smooth.

7. Knead the sugarpaste until soft and pliable. Using a rolling pin and a small amount of icing sugar for dusting, roll the sugarpaste on a flat surface until soft and pliable. Cut out 6 circles of around 5-6 cm in diameter and place them on the top of each fairycake. You can use a small amount of water to stick the sugar paste to the top of the cakes.

8. With the leftover sugarpaste create the horns and ears: divide it into 12 small balls (approx. 1/2cm diameter) and 6 bigger ones (approx 1cm diameter).

9. Roll the bigger balls into a sausage shape then fold them in two and twist to make the horns. Shape the 12 small balls into ears by pressing with your finger.

9. Add a small amount of icing on top of each fairycake to create the hair and eyes of the unicorn.

10. Finish by carefully placing the ears and the horn into the icing on the top of the cake, uising the image on pack as a guide.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.