Tesco Unicorn Fairy Cake Kit 265G
£ 2.00
£7.55/kg
One fairy cake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1840kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavour cake mix, white sugar paste and pink icing powder mix. Fairy cake cases included.
  • Tesco Unicorn Fairy Cake Kit Almost everything you need for magical vanilla fairy cakes With pink paper cases
  • With pink paper cases Just add egg, milk & butter
  • Pack size: 265G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Humectant (Glycerine), Salt, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Beetroot Red), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Tragacanth), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
    Adult supervision recommended
    You will need: 1 medium egg; 15ml semi-skimmed milk; 80g unsalted butter; icing sugar for dusting; cupcake or muffin tray.
    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 180⁰C/Fan 160⁰C/Gas Mark 4.
    2. Place the 6 fairy cake cases in a cupcake or muffin tray.
    3. Empty the cake mix into a bowl, add the egg, 10ml (1 tbsp) of milk and 40g of melted butter and mix using an electric or hand whisk for 2-3 minutes.
    4. Divide the mix equally between the 6 cases and bake in the centre of the oven for approximately 10 minutes until golden brown.
    5. Remove from the oven, leave to cool in the tray for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack.
    6. Empty the icing mix into a bowl, add 40g of softened unsalted butter, 5ml (1tsp) of milk and beat with a spoon for 5 minutes until light and smooth.
    7. Knead the sugarpaste until soft and pliable. Using a rolling pin and a small amount of icing sugar for dusting, roll the sugarpaste on a flat surface until soft and pliable. Cut out 6 circles of around 5-6 cm in diameter and place them on the top of each fairycake. You can use a small amount of water to stick the sugar paste to the top of the cakes.
    8. With the leftover sugarpaste create the horns and ears: divide it into 12 small balls (approx. 1/2cm diameter) and 6 bigger ones (approx 1cm diameter).
    9. Roll the bigger balls into a sausage shape then fold them in two and twist to make the horns. Shape the 12 small balls into ears by pressing with your finger.
    9. Add a small amount of icing on top of each fairycake to create the hair and eyes of the unicorn.
    10.  Finish by carefully placing the ears and the horn into the icing on the top of the cake, uising the image on pack as a guide.

     

    Important

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

265g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fairy cake (58g)
Energy1840kJ / 439kcal1067kJ / 255kcal
Fat19.6g11.4g
Saturates11.7g6.8g
Carbohydrate61.7g35.8g
Sugars49.8g28.9g
Fibre0.9g0.5g
Protein3.4g2.0g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Not pink, very misleading photo on box

1 stars

Bought for a 7 year old who is now very disappointed. The picture on the box is very misleading. The cakes are in fact white with vanilla coloured icing. The icing described as pink is not in any way pink.

Fun for the kids

4 stars

Nice little set. We managed to make these with my 3 and 6 year old daughters. You need a few extra bits - egg butter milk rolling pin icing sugar. But the actual making the cakes was easy. Straight forward and fun. They came out pretty good looking and tasty too. I gave it 4 stars as the pink icing is definitely not pretty pink as on the picture and you only make 6 cupcakes out of the mixture.

