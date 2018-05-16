By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bronze Crunch Sprinkles 70G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Bronze Crunch Sprinkles 70G
£ 1.00
£1.43/100g
1/10 of a pack
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat<0.1
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars6.7g
    7%
  • Salt<0.01
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1703kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Bronze crunch sugar sprinkles
  • Tesco Bronze Crunch BRIGHT & CRUNCHY
  • BRIGHT & CRUNCHY
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Glazing Agent (Shellac), Colour (Iron Oxide), Glucose Syrup.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a pack (7g)
Energy1703kJ / 401kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat1.3g<0.1g
Saturates1.0g<0.1g
Carbohydrate97.0g6.8g
Sugars96.4g6.7g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

