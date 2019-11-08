By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marmite Reduced Salt Yeast Extract Spread 250G

Marmite Reduced Salt Yeast Extract Spread 250G
  • Reduced salt yeast extract spread fortified with B vitamins
  • Marmite on toast is a unique & delicious breakfast, which helps make your mornings that little bit better! New Marmite Reduced Salt Yeast Extract 250g allows you to enjoy your favourite breakfast spread but with 25% less salt,
  • Concerned about your families' salt intake? Why not try Marmite Reduced Salt 250g? Spread on toast it's a tasty and easy breakfast and it still has all the B vitamins of standard Marmite. What's more, just like standard Marmite it's vegetarian and vegan.
  • Spread Marmite on toast, crumpets, bagels and a host of other foods. You can even try Marmite with eggs, avocados or cheese for an extra burst of flavour! Marmite will get your day started off on the right foot.
  • Marmite is the United Kingdom's favourite Yeast Extract and has been brightening up British breakfasts since 1902. How do you have yours?
  • As well as Reduced Salt 250g, Marmite's Original comes in several sizes including 125g, 250g 500g, 200g and 400g squeezy, which are a little bit easier to spread so great for making your sandwiches with, and 70g, the perfect travel sized Marmite.
  • Did you know Marmite is the most confiscated branded food at London city airport? Now the 70g jar lets you take your favourite British spread abroad in your hand luggage without worry.
  • Nielsen MAT Value Sales 20/05/2017
  • ITV April 2015
  • Marmite Reduced Salt Yeast Extract Spread 250g Fortified with B Vitamins
  • At least 25% Less Salt than Standard Marmite
  • Vegetarian and Vegan
  • Low in Sugar
  • A quick and easy breakfast to enjoy for the whole family
  • Delicious Spread thinly on toast
  • Pack size: 250g

yeast extract (contains BARLEY, WHEAT, OATS, RYE), salt, vegetable juice concentrate, vitamins (thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, vitamin B12 and folic acid), natural flavouring (contains CELERY)

Do not refrigerate

United Kingdom

  • Unilever UK,
  • Marmite,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Questions? Call the Marmite loveline free on 0800 0323656 (Mon-Fri 8.00am to 6.00pm)

250g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1153 kJ92 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)271 kcal22 kcal1%
Fat (g)<0.5 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)<0.1 g<0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)29 g2.3 g1%
of which sugars (g)0.6 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)39 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)6.1 g0.49 g8%
Thiamin (B1) (mg)13.6 mg1.09 mg99%
Riboflavin (B2) (mg)8.5 mg0.68 mg49%
Niacin (mg)86 mg6.9 mg43%
Folic Acid (µg)1500 μg120 μg60%
Vitamin B12 (µg)25 μg2 μg80%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 8 g. ( Pack contains 31 portions )---

love or HATE

1 stars

This spread is totally not spreadable.with the consistency of Victorian Carpenters Glue and a flavour as though 150 years old. I quite like Marmite but this is just yuk and bears no resemblance to it's elder brother.

It tastes the same

5 stars

Tried this just to see the effect on taste. It still tastes the same - marmite!! We’re sticking to the reduced salt version from now on

Leave it out Guv'nor!!

1 stars

Tried it as a healthy substitute for the regular marmite. Being a life long fan of marmite this product insulted my taste-buds and offended my senses. My desire for the rich salty taste was such that I was spreading twice as much and still not getting the hit. Don't buy it if you like regular marmite it's like Lidle's attempt at making it!! Mr Angry from Purley ;o)

Fab

5 stars

Tastes just the same as "normal" Marmite, great. I use it on toast and sometimes with black bean spaghetti.

Love Marmite? Don't buy this, it's not the same

1 stars

I love marmite and thought this might be a good healthier version. It isn't! It has an unpleasant after taste, it was so bad that I threw it out after one taste. I'm sticking to my normal (saltier) marmite from now on. Sorry Marmite, this is a fail!!

Tastes no different to the original Marmite

5 stars

I recently bought this to compare it to the original Marmite. I honestly can't taste the difference, so will buy this in future. WIBA = Yes (WIBA = Would I buy Again)

The Lower Salt Marmite has an improved flavour but

5 stars

The Lower Salt Marmite has an improved flavour but less satisfactory spreading properties. I always liked Marmite, but have increasingly found it too salty. Vegemite is less salty, and I've used it, but the taste is distinctly different, and I've not been able to get used to it. I've therefore turned to various supermarket own label brands of "Yeast Extract" or "Savoury Spread". These have often been satisfactory but I've found them inconsistent. I think I prefer this newer low salt Marmite (although I've only had one jar so far) but I've noticed its viscosity and/or flowing properties are different, and that it spreads less satisfactorily than the original Marmite.

