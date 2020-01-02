Tesco Flapjack Mix 250G
- Energy837kJ 200kcal10%
- Fat8.4g12%
- Saturates3.5g18%
- Sugars12.7g14%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 434kcal
Product Description
- Flapjack mix with oat flakes, dried fruits and seeds.
- SWEET & CRUNCHY Just add butter & golden syrup
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sunflower Seeds, Barley Kernels, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricots (Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Pumpkin Seeds.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Method: Oven
You will need: 60g unsalted butter, 140g golden syrup, 7" square tin, greased and lined with baking paper
Method:
1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4 2. Empty the mix into a bowl.
3. Melt the butter with the golden syrup in the microwave on full power for approx. 30 seconds or until melted and add it to the flapjack mix. Mix until fully incorporated.
4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, spread evenly and press down to compact the mix.
5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes until golden brown.
6. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/9 of a pack (46g)
|Energy
|1821kJ / 434kcal
|837kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|8.4g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|58.6g
|26.9g
|Sugars
|27.6g
|12.7g
|Fibre
|4.2g
|1.9g
|Protein
|6.8g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When prepared according to instructions.
