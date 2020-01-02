By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Flapjack Mix 250G

Tesco Flapjack Mix 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Offer

1/9 of a pack
  • Energy837kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1821kJ / 434kcal

Product Description

  • Flapjack mix with oat flakes, dried fruits and seeds.
  • SWEET & CRUNCHY Just add butter & golden syrup
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes, Sunflower Seeds, Barley Kernels, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil), Dried Apricots (Dried Apricot, Rice Flour, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Pumpkin Seeds.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 25 minutes

    Method: Oven

    You will need:  60g unsalted butter, 140g golden syrup, 7" square tin, greased and lined with baking paper

    Method:

    1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4                                                                                           2. Empty the mix into a bowl.                                                                                                                            

    3. Melt the butter with the golden syrup in the microwave on full power for approx. 30 seconds or until melted and add it to the flapjack mix. Mix until fully incorporated.
    4. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin, spread evenly and press down to compact the mix.
    5. Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes until golden brown. 
    6. Allow to cool in the tin for 5 minutes before turning out onto a cooling rack.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/9 of a pack (46g)
Energy1821kJ / 434kcal837kJ / 200kcal
Fat18.3g8.4g
Saturates7.7g3.5g
Carbohydrate58.6g26.9g
Sugars27.6g12.7g
Fibre4.2g1.9g
Protein6.8g3.1g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

