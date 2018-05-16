By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flying Goose Sriracha Chilli Wasabi Sauce 200Ml

Flying Goose Sriracha Chilli Wasabi Sauce 200Ml
£ 1.90
£0.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Sriracha Wasabi Sauce
  • Contains sugar
  • Thailand Diversity & Refinement FB0164/00
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Chilli, Sugar, Water, Garlic, Salt, Wasabi Paste 4% (Horseradish, Wasabi 10%, Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Wasabi Flavour), Wasabi Flavour, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Stabiliser: E415, Acidity Regulator: E260, Preservative: E202, Acidity Regulator: E330

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks or by the best before end date.Best before end: See imprint.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Exotic Food PCL.,
  • Rayong,
  • Thailand.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 589kJ/139kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 28 g
of which sugars 24 g
Protein 2.2 g
Salt 7.5 g

