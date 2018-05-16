Flying Goose Sriracha Chilli Wasabi Sauce 200Ml

Product Description
- Sriracha Wasabi Sauce
- Contains sugar
- Thailand Diversity & Refinement FB0164/00
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Chilli, Sugar, Water, Garlic, Salt, Wasabi Paste 4% (Horseradish, Wasabi 10%, Corn Starch, Soybean Oil, Water, Salt, Wasabi Flavour), Wasabi Flavour, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Stabiliser: E415, Acidity Regulator: E260, Preservative: E202, Acidity Regulator: E330
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks or by the best before end date.Best before end: See imprint.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Exotic Food PCL.,
- Rayong,
- Thailand.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|589kJ/139kcal
|Fat
|1.5 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|of which sugars
|24 g
|Protein
|2.2 g
|Salt
|7.5 g
