Flying Goose Red Curry Paste 400G

Awful
Tesco used to sell Mae Ploy but have exchanged for this rubbish. Do not recommend.
Oily...
Flavours are good, but the paste is very oily. It is much oilier than Mae Ploy, which I would consider to be far superior.
Shallots 22%, Chilli 18%, Salt, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Lemongrass 5%, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Thai Basil Leaves
Store in a cool and dry place. Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within 4 weeks or by the best before end date.Best before end: See on the lid.
Product of Thailand
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|632 kJ / 152 kcal
|Fat
|9.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|11 g
|of which sugars
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|7.4 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|Salt
|14 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019