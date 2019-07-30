By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flying Goose Red Curry Paste 400G

1.5(2)Write a review
Flying Goose Red Curry Paste 400G
£ 1.95
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • A red curry paste made from a blend of shallots, chilli and lemongrass.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Shallots 22%, Chilli 18%, Salt, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Lemongrass 5%, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Leaves, Thai Basil Leaves

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within 4 weeks or by the best before end date.Best before end: See on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instruction
  • Stir fry 50 g of Flying Goose Red Curry Paste.
  • Add 400 g of Flying Goose Coconut Milk, 100 g of meat and 100 g of vegetable, continue cooking until cooked.
  • Taste before seasoning.

Name and address

  • Exotic Food PCL.,
  • Sriracha,
  • Thailand.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 632 kJ / 152 kcal
Fat 9.1 g
of which saturates 1.6 g
Carbohydrate 11 g
of which sugars 5.0 g
Fibre 7.4 g
Protein 3.1 g
Salt 14 g

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Awful

1 stars

Tesco used to sell Mae Ploy but have exchanged for this rubbish. Do not recommend.

Oily...

2 stars

Flavours are good, but the paste is very oily. It is much oilier than Mae Ploy, which I would consider to be far superior.

