Flying Goose Green Curry Paste 400G

The best Thai green curry paste
The most authentic curry paste I've found. Most other brands you need LOADS to get any flavour but with this one the recommended amount is perfect which makes it great value as it lasts longer. It freezes well too.
tastes really good
tastes really good
Salty
Tastes of salt. Nothing but salt
Bland
If you're buying this as a fan of other very similar looking pastes, you're going to be disappointed. It's very sweet, probably about 90% less hot than them, closer to liquid than solid, and lacks flavour. That being said, if you prefer a mild, fairly bland curry this might be up your street, for me it was dreadful. This apparently comes from Thailand but I can't imagine anyone eats it there.
Amazing!
Trust me, this paste is amazing! By far the best we've ever tried. If you read the ingredients its thoroughly authentic, and doesnt come out at all salty or greasy as others have said. As long as you use the right amount and fry it off first you can't go wrong! Flying goose is a great brand, and definitely not disappointed with this. We'll definitely be going back for more!!
Very disappointed with this product
1 star is actually rather generous for this product. It is an overly greasy paste (I made a vegan version with tofu, which is certainly not greasy!) with very little flavour. I do not recommend this product at all.
Extremely salty even when no other spices were use
Extremely salty even when no other spices were used. Cooked it as a meal for 4 with noodles and vegetables. Also used coconut milk, although no amount of coconut milk could water down the saltiness of the curry. It also had a very strong taste of aniseed that overpowered everything else in the dish. We ended up ordering takeaway that night instead. I might try another brand of green paste curry as I usually like it, but this one, you'd better off giving it a miss.
Salty, really salty and very little heat, just sal
Salty, really salty and very little heat, just salt. Nowhere near as good as the Mae Ploy brand that used to be stocked by Tesco