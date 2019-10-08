By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Flying Goose Green Curry Paste 400G

2.5(8)Write a review
Flying Goose Green Curry Paste 400G
£ 1.95
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • A green curry paste made from a blend of chilli's lemongrass and garlic.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Green Chilli 32%, Lemongrass 19%, Soybean Oil, Garlic 7%, Galangal, Salt, Shallots, Coriander, Sugar, Nutmeg Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Keep refrigerated after opening and consume within 4 weeks or by the best before end date.Best before end: See on the lid.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instruction
  • Stir fry 50 g of Flying Goose Green Curry Paste.
  • Add 400 g of Flying Goose Coconut Milk, 100 g of meat and 100 g of vegetable, continue cooking until cooked.
  • Taste before seasoning.

Name and address

  • Exotic Food PCL.,
  • Sriracha,
  • Thailand.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1,158 kJ / 280 kcal
Fat 25 g
of which saturates 4.6 g
Carbohydrate 8.1 g
of which sugars 3.1 g
Fibre 6.3 g
Protein 3.1 g
Salt 6.0 g

8 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

The best Thai green curry paste

5 stars

The most authentic curry paste I've found. Most other brands you need LOADS to get any flavour but with this one the recommended amount is perfect which makes it great value as it lasts longer. It freezes well too.

tastes really good

5 stars

tastes really good

Salty

1 stars

Tastes of salt. Nothing but salt

Bland

1 stars

If you're buying this as a fan of other very similar looking pastes, you're going to be disappointed. It's very sweet, probably about 90% less hot than them, closer to liquid than solid, and lacks flavour. That being said, if you prefer a mild, fairly bland curry this might be up your street, for me it was dreadful. This apparently comes from Thailand but I can't imagine anyone eats it there.

Amazing!

5 stars

Trust me, this paste is amazing! By far the best we've ever tried. If you read the ingredients its thoroughly authentic, and doesnt come out at all salty or greasy as others have said. As long as you use the right amount and fry it off first you can't go wrong! Flying goose is a great brand, and definitely not disappointed with this. We'll definitely be going back for more!!

Very disappointed with this product

1 stars

1 star is actually rather generous for this product. It is an overly greasy paste (I made a vegan version with tofu, which is certainly not greasy!) with very little flavour. I do not recommend this product at all.

Extremely salty even when no other spices were use

1 stars

Extremely salty even when no other spices were used. Cooked it as a meal for 4 with noodles and vegetables. Also used coconut milk, although no amount of coconut milk could water down the saltiness of the curry. It also had a very strong taste of aniseed that overpowered everything else in the dish. We ended up ordering takeaway that night instead. I might try another brand of green paste curry as I usually like it, but this one, you'd better off giving it a miss.

Salty, really salty and very little heat, just sal

2 stars

Salty, really salty and very little heat, just salt. Nowhere near as good as the Mae Ploy brand that used to be stocked by Tesco

