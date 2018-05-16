Flying Goose Fish Sauce 200Ml

Product Description
- Fish Sauce
- Find us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram
- Follow the Goose
- #sriracha_fg
- Thailand Diversity & Refinement FB0164/00
- Pack size: 200ml
Information
Ingredients
Anchovy Fish 55%, Salt, Sugar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks or by the best before date.Best before end: see bottle cap.
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Use as a dipping sauce or in a stir-fry.
Importer address
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
Return to
- Surya Foods,
- Europa House,
- Europa Way,
- Harwich,
- CO12 4PT,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|199kJ/47kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5 g
|of which sugars
|3.8 g
|Protein
|7.2 g
|Salt
|26.1 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019