Flying Goose Fish Sauce 200Ml

£ 1.75
£0.88/100ml

Product Description

  • Fish Sauce
  • Thailand Diversity & Refinement FB0164/00
  • Pack size: 200ml

Information

Ingredients

Anchovy Fish 55%, Salt, Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks or by the best before date.Best before end: see bottle cap.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Use as a dipping sauce or in a stir-fry.

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: +44 (0) 1255 553 652

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 199kJ/47kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4.5 g
of which sugars 3.8 g
Protein 7.2 g
Salt 26.1 g

