Melvit Buckwheat Roasted Groats 4X100g

Product Description
- Buckwheat Groats
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
100% Buckwheat Groats
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten, Sesame, Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: on bottom of the packaging.
Cooking Instructions
Boil
Instructions: Method of preparation: Add 1 sachets to boiling 1L of water. Add some salt for better taste. Cover with a lid and boil on low heat for 10-12 minutes. Drain before serving.
Name and address
- Melvit S.A.,
- ul. Grojecka 194/91,
- 02-390 Warszawa.
- ul. Nowowiejska 35,
- Kruki,
- 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
Net Contents
4 x 100g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Energy
|1553 kJ / 367 kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|Of which saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|69g
|Of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|6g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|0.01g
