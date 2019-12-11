By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Melvit Trendy Lunch Spelt Verm Lentils 100Gx4

No ratings yetWrite a review
Melvit Trendy Lunch Spelt Verm Lentils 100Gx4
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Trendy Lunch, Spelt, Vermicelli, Tomatoes
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Spelt Grains (70%), Vermicelli of Durum Wheat (20%), Sun-Dried Tomatoes (10%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Sesame and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: printed on bottom of the packaging.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Boil 1l of water, put a bag of sachets. Add some salt for better taste. Cover with a lid and boil on low heat for about 15 minutes.
After cooking cover with a lid for 3-4 min. Drain before serving.

Name and address

  • Melvit S.A.,
  • ul. Grojecka 194/91,
  • 02-390 Warszawa,
  • ul. Nowowiejska 35,
  • Kruki,
  • 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,

Return to

  • Melvit S.A.,
  • ul. Grojecka 194/91,
  • 02-390 Warszawa,
  • ul. Nowowiejska 35,
  • Kruki,
  • 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

4 x 100g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1408kJ / 333 kcal
Fat 2.8g
Of which saturates 0.7g
Carbohydrates58g
Of which sugars 5.1g
Protein 14g
Salt 1.6g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Solidarnosc Plums In Chocolate Naleczowska 190G

£ 3.00
£1.58/100g

Offer

Melvit Buckwheat Roasted Groats 4X100g

£ 1.69
£0.42/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Melvit Oatmeal Secret Fitness 350G

£ 2.30
£0.66/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here