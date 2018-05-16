By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
De Cecco Pasta Conchiglie Rigate 500G
£ 1.55
£3.10/kg
  • Durum wheat semolina pasta
  • De Cecco's is the first pasta certified for the distinctive quality of many parameters such as:
  • The selection of the best durum wheat, which guarantees a greater firmness of the pasta whilst cooking;
  • Use of high particle size to preserve the wholeness of the gluten;
  • Kneaded with cold water (under 15°C), that assures a sweeter taste and a better firmness during cooking.
  • Product of Italy
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: See pack for full cooking instructions.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 13 min.

Name and address

  • F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara S. Martino SpA,
  • 66015 Fara S. Martino (CH),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.dececco.it

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100 g
Energy value352 kcal
-1493 kJ
Protein 13.0 g
Carbohydrate 70.2 g
of which: sugars 3.4 g
Fat 1.5 g
of which: saturates 0.3 g
Fibre 2.9 g
Sodium 0.004 g

