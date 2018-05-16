De Cecco Pasta Conchiglie Rigate 500G

- Durum wheat semolina pasta
- De Cecco's is the first pasta certified for the distinctive quality of many parameters such as:
- The selection of the best durum wheat, which guarantees a greater firmness of the pasta whilst cooking;
- Use of high particle size to preserve the wholeness of the gluten;
- Kneaded with cold water (under 15°C), that assures a sweeter taste and a better firmness during cooking.
- Product of Italy
- Pack size: 500g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: See pack for full cooking instructions.
Preparation and Usage
- Cooking time: 13 min.
Name and address
- F.Lli De Cecco di Filippo Fara S. Martino SpA,
- 66015 Fara S. Martino (CH),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.dececco.it
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100 g
|Energy value
|352 kcal
|-
|1493 kJ
|Protein
|13.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|70.2 g
|of which: sugars
|3.4 g
|Fat
|1.5 g
|of which: saturates
|0.3 g
|Fibre
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|0.004 g
