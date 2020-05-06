Nissin Cup Noodles Kaisen Seafood 75G

Enjoyed this as my lunch, a little too salty for m
Enjoyed this as my lunch, a little too salty for my liking, but nice fishy taste.
Delicious but a little expensive if not on offer
Delicious but a little expensive if not on offer
Handy lunch
Great flavour. These are bought to take to work when I don't have to make a sandwich. Something to take out of the cupboard, put in the back and head off to work. Makes lunch a bit less boring too.
Nice tasty noodles with real dried seafood. Perfec
Nice tasty noodles with real dried seafood. Perfect for a quick meal on the go.
tasty but epensive
tasty but epensive
Great for a quick lunch. Simply delicious and supe
Great for a quick lunch. Simply delicious and super easy to prepare. I particularly liked the fact that it's not too salty.
Tasty noodle pot, the perfect size and ready in no
Tasty noodle pot, the perfect size and ready in no time. Recommend these noodles as a snack or small meal to anyone!
Delicious
Delicious authentic tasting noodles, really easy to prepare for a quick lunch
Tasty but a bit expensive
Really easy to prepare by just adding hot water and waiting 3 minutes. Surprisingly fresh tasting with good thick noodles and visible pieces of seafood although they can sometimes be a bit chewy. More natural tasting and better quality than similar products but also much more expensive... a little too expensive for a pot snack in my opinion.
Authentic taste
This has a much better taste than the other brands that I have tried. It is a bit pricier than some but the flavour is superior.