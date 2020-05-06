By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nissin Cup Noodles Kaisen Seafood 75G

Nissin Cup Noodles Kaisen Seafood 75G
Product Description

  • Instant Seafood Flavour Noodle Soup.
  • No.1 in Japan*
  • * From the makers of the No. 1 selling instant noodles in Japan. Source: Intage SRI data January 2018 - December 2018
  • Invented in Japan in 1971, Cup Noodles were the world's first instant noodles in a pot. Since then, we've spent many years developing the best flavours to bring to the world... In just 3 minutes, you can enjoy these exciting flavours with our authentic Japanese ramen!
  • After preparation: 350 g
  • Pack size: 75G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 75.9% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment Agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Beta-Carotene], Cabbage, Maltodextrin, Modified Starch, Squid (Mollusc) Preparation [Squid (Mollusc) 1.5% (in Finished Dry Product), Starch, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Spice Oils], Spices, Surimi Preparation [Surimi (Fish) 1.0% (in Finished Dry Product), Wheat Starch, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Colours (E120, E160c, E150d), Flavouring], Flavourings (contain Wheat, Soy, Sesame), Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Glucose Syrup, Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Pork Stock Powder, Dextrose, Corn, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Mussel Extract (Mollusc), Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Spring Onion, Thickener (E415), Salt, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Milk Proteins, Acidity Regulators: Succinic Acid and Citric Acid, Colour: Plain Caramel

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Celery, Crustaceans and Mustard

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Open lid half way
  • 2. Pour boiling water to the fill line
  • 3. Close lid, wait 3 minutes
  • 4. Stir well & enjoy!

Name and address

  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét,
  • Momofuku u. 4.

Return to

  • www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g prepared product:
Energy 380 kJ / 90 kcal
Fat 3.7 g
of which saturates 1.9 g
Carbohydrate 11.3 g
of which sugars 0.9 g
Protein 2.5 g
Salt 0.9 g

Enjoyed this as my lunch, a little too salty for m

Enjoyed this as my lunch, a little too salty for my liking, but nice fishy taste.

Delicious but a little expensive if not on offer

Delicious but a little expensive if not on offer

Handy lunch

Great flavour. These are bought to take to work when I don't have to make a sandwich. Something to take out of the cupboard, put in the back and head off to work. Makes lunch a bit less boring too.

Nice tasty noodles with real dried seafood. Perfec

Nice tasty noodles with real dried seafood. Perfect for a quick meal on the go.

tasty but epensive

tasty but epensive

Great for a quick lunch. Simply delicious and supe

Great for a quick lunch. Simply delicious and super easy to prepare. I particularly liked the fact that it's not too salty.

Tasty noodle pot, the perfect size and ready in no

Tasty noodle pot, the perfect size and ready in no time. Recommend these noodles as a snack or small meal to anyone!

Delicious

Delicious authentic tasting noodles, really easy to prepare for a quick lunch

Tasty but a bit expensive

Really easy to prepare by just adding hot water and waiting 3 minutes. Surprisingly fresh tasting with good thick noodles and visible pieces of seafood although they can sometimes be a bit chewy. More natural tasting and better quality than similar products but also much more expensive... a little too expensive for a pot snack in my opinion.

Authentic taste

This has a much better taste than the other brands that I have tried. It is a bit pricier than some but the flavour is superior.

