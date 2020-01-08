Passage To Asia Tamarind Lime & Chilli Sauce 200G

Delicious
Delicious - a real sweet and sour taste rather than the sweet and sweet flavours of other sweet and sour sauces.
Water, Sugar, Onion, Tamarind Concentrate (3%), Salt, Corn Starch, Fish Sauce (Anchovies), Garlic, Herb & Spices [Chilli (1%)], Soy Sauce, Lime Juice Concentrate (0.5%), Dehydrated Vegetable, Natural Colours (Paprika & Turmeric Oleoresins), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Food Acid (Citric), Natural Flavour
Store unopened in a cool, dry place
Made in Australia from at least 80% Australian ingredients
Servings per pack: 4; Serving size: 50g
200g
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|204 kJ
|409 kJ
|Energy kcal
|49 kcal
|98 kcal
|Protein
|0.4 g
|0.9 g
|Fat, total
|0.2 g
|0.4 g
|- Saturated
|0.0 g
|0.0 g
|Carbohydrate
|11.1 g
|22.1 g
|- Sugars
|9.3 g
|18.6 g
|Sodium
|735 mg
|1470 mg
|Gluten
|Nil Detected
|Nil Detected
