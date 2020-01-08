By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Passage To Asia Tamarind Lime & Chilli Sauce 200G

5(1)Write a review
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Tamarind Lime & Chilli Stir-Fry Sauce
  • All natural
  • A mild Thai sweet & sour stir-fry
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Ready in 20 mins
  • Bursting with flavour
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Onion, Tamarind Concentrate (3%), Salt, Corn Starch, Fish Sauce (Anchovies), Garlic, Herb & Spices [Chilli (1%)], Soy Sauce, Lime Juice Concentrate (0.5%), Dehydrated Vegetable, Natural Colours (Paprika & Turmeric Oleoresins), Vegetable Gum (Xanthan), Food Acid (Citric), Natural Flavour

Allergy Information

  • Contains Fish & Soy

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Made in Australia from at least 80% Australian ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Tamarind Lime & Chilli
  • What You'll Need
  • 600g sliced chicken, beef or seafood
  • 300g mixed vegetables - carrot, onion, capsicum, broccoli
  • 2 cups of steamed jasmine rice or cooked egg noodles
  • Cooking Instructions
  • 1. Heat one tablespoon of oil in a wok.
  • 2. Add sliced meat or seafood and cook on high until sealed, then add vegetables and stir-fry for 2-3 minutes.
  • 3. Pour stir-fry sauce into wok and toss through.
  • 4. Reduce heat to low and stir for 2-3 minutes, or until meat is fully cooked.
  • 5. Serve immediately on a bed of steamed jasmine rice or egg noodles.
  • Our Tip: Replace meat with firm tofu or a mix of meats, prawns and tofu. Garnish with finely sliced spring onions and wedged lime.

Number of uses

Servings per pack: 4; Serving size: 50g

Name and address

  • Passage Foods Pty Ltd,
  • 91-97 Woodlands Dve,
  • Braeside Victoria,
  • Australia,
  • 3195.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you!
  • www.passagefoods.com

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per ServingAverage Qty Per 100g
Energy kJ204 kJ409 kJ
Energy kcal49 kcal98 kcal
Protein0.4 g0.9 g
Fat, total0.2 g0.4 g
- Saturated0.0 g0.0 g
Carbohydrate11.1 g22.1 g
- Sugars9.3 g18.6 g
Sodium735 mg1470 mg
GlutenNil DetectedNil Detected

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious - a real sweet and sour taste rather than the sweet and sweet flavours of other sweet and sour sauces.

