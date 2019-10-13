Passage To Asia Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G

Good sauce.
Good flavour but it's a little strong on the ginger and isn't sweet enough. However I add some honey to rectify that. Other than that, it's a great sauce.
This is brilliant, used as a stir fry
Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Soy Sauce [Soy Beans, Rice, Salt, Water], Corn Starch, Japanese Mirin (3%), Ginger, White Vinegar, Natural Colour (Caramel I), Salt, Garlic, Sesame Seeds, Natural Flavour, Sesame Oil, Food Acid (Citric Acid), Spice, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan Gum), Spice Extract
Store unopened in a cool, dry place.
Made in Australia
Servings per package: 4; Serving size: 50g
200g
|Typical Values
|Average Qty Per 100g
|Average Qty Per Serving
|Energy
|577 kJ / 137 kcal
|288 kJ / 68 kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|Less than 0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|15.2g
|of which sugars
|23.7g
|11.9g
|Protein
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Salt
|2.2g
|1.1g
Average of 4.5 stars
