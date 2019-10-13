By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Passage To Asia Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G

4.5(2)Write a review
Passage To Asia Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Teriyaki Chicken Stir-Fry Sauce
  • Find us on Facebook
  • A sweet & sticky Japanese classic. Just add meat or vegetables
  • All natural
  • Ready in 20 mins
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Gluten Free Soy Sauce [Soy Beans, Rice, Salt, Water], Corn Starch, Japanese Mirin (3%), Ginger, White Vinegar, Natural Colour (Caramel I), Salt, Garlic, Sesame Seeds, Natural Flavour, Sesame Oil, Food Acid (Citric Acid), Spice, Vegetable Gum (Xanthan Gum), Spice Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sesame, Soya

Storage

Store unopened in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Our Tip: Use as a basting sauce for chicken, beef, pork, seafood or tofu. Cook on a barbecue or grill & serve with sticky rice, salad and Japanese pickles.

Number of uses

Servings per package: 4; Serving size: 50g

Importer address

  • In EU & UK by:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Unit 5A Dovecote Court,
  • Stanley Grange Business Village,
  • Merseyside,
  • L34 4AR.

Return to

  • In EU & UK by:
  • Worldwide Food Associates,
  • Unit 5A Dovecote Court,
  • Stanley Grange Business Village,
  • Merseyside,
  • L34 4AR.
  • Ph: 0151 214 3075
  • www.wwfa.co.uk
  • sales@wwfa.co.uk
  • In Ireland by:
  • Rodrigo Trading,
  • Kanturk,

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Qty Per 100gAverage Qty Per Serving
Energy 577 kJ / 137 kcal288 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat 1.1g0.6g
of which saturates 0.1gLess than 0.1g
Carbohydrate 30.4g15.2g
of which sugars 23.7g11.9g
Protein 1.2g0.6g
Salt 2.2g1.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good sauce.

4 stars

Good flavour but it's a little strong on the ginger and isn't sweet enough. However I add some honey to rectify that. Other than that, it's a great sauce.

This is brilliant, used as a stir fry

5 stars

This is brilliant, used as a stir fry

Usually bought next

Passage To Asia Satay Chicken Stir Fry Sauce 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Amoy Medium Noodles 2X150g

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here