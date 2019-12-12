By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Melvit Oatmeal Secret Fitness 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Melvit Oatmeal Secret Fitness 350G
£ 2.30
£0.66/100g

Product Description

  • Secret Fitness - Oat Flakes with Fruits and Chia
  • Fit lovers all in one
  • The product contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Instant Oat Flakes 75%, Dried Apple 10%, Dried Apricot 10%, Chia Seeds 5%

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame, Nuts, Sulfur Dioxide

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: printed on the packaging.

Preparation and Usage

  • Method of preparation: Add hot water or milk. Wait a minute. Ready!

Name and address

  • Melvit S.A.,
  • 02-390 Warszawa,
  • ul. Grójecka 194/91.
  • ul. Nowowiejska 35,
  • Kruki,
  • 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,

Return to

  • www.melvit.pl
  • handel@melvit.com.pl

Net Contents

350g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g50 g%
Energy 1489 kJ / 354 kcal746 kJ / 177 kcal9 %
Fat 7,1 g3,6 g5 %
- saturated fat1,3 g0,65 g3 %
Carbohydrate 56 g28 g11 %
- of which sugars 12 g6 g7 %
Fiber13 g6,5 g-
Protein 10 g5 g10 %
Salt 0,12 g0,06 g1 %

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here