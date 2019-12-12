Melvit Oatmeal Secret Fitness 350G

Product Description
- Secret Fitness - Oat Flakes with Fruits and Chia
- Fit lovers all in one
- The product contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Instant Oat Flakes 75%, Dried Apple 10%, Dried Apricot 10%, Chia Seeds 5%
Allergy Information
- May contain Sesame, Nuts, Sulfur Dioxide
Storage
Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: printed on the packaging.
Preparation and Usage
- Method of preparation: Add hot water or milk. Wait a minute. Ready!
Name and address
- Melvit S.A.,
- 02-390 Warszawa,
- ul. Grójecka 194/91.
- ul. Nowowiejska 35,
- Kruki,
- 07-415 Olszewo-Borki,
- www.melvit.pl
- handel@melvit.com.pl
Net Contents
350g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|50 g
|%
|Energy
|1489 kJ / 354 kcal
|746 kJ / 177 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|7,1 g
|3,6 g
|5 %
|- saturated fat
|1,3 g
|0,65 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|56 g
|28 g
|11 %
|- of which sugars
|12 g
|6 g
|7 %
|Fiber
|13 g
|6,5 g
|-
|Protein
|10 g
|5 g
|10 %
|Salt
|0,12 g
|0,06 g
|1 %
