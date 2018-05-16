Dawtona Pickled Gherkins With Habanero 540G

- Energy51 kJ 12 kcal-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102 kJ / 24 kcal
Product Description
- Pickled Gherkins with Habanero Pepper
- Chilli rating - very hot - 3
- Pasteurized product
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Gherkins, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Habanero Pepper (1, 4%), Salt
Storage
Store in a dry and cool place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 7 days.Best before: date and lot number on the lid.
Produce of
Produced in Poland
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 5 servings
Name and address
- Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Bieniewicka 52,
- 05-870 Błonie,
- Poland.
Return to
- www.dawtona.pl
Drained weight
270g
Net Contents
540g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 50 g
|(%RI*)
|Energy
|102 kJ / 24 kcal
|51 kJ / 12 kcal
|(1%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|(0%)
|Carbohydrates
|5,4 g
|2,7 g
|(1%)
|of which sugars
|4,4 g
|2,2 g
|(2%)
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|(<1%)
|Salt
|0,97 g
|0,49 g
|(8%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ / 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Nutritional values per 100 g and 50 g serving apply to drained weight
|-
|-
|-
|This jar contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
